My Cheltenham: Get as much money as possible into the satchel

Steve King, Pertemps (Sponsor)

The first time I ever went to the festival was back in 1975 and while there was a time I’d do a week, it tends to be a couple of days now. Luckily I live about an hour from the track and travel down each day. Normally we’d have a day for the company’s management and start off at Stroud Golf Club with a few beers and continue then in the Guinness Village before heading up to our box. The other day I attend will be a family day.

There have been plenty of memorable times, probably the most special being the day Dawn Run won or Yahoo getting beaten by Desert Orchid in the snow.

Obviously the festival has grown a lot but has never lost its character although I wouldn’t be in favour of a fifth day. To be honest four still feels a bit too far! The thing I love most is the smell of the place when I arrive on Tuesday.

The sights and sounds. The people dressed up and enjoying themselves. Whether many of them get to see a race or two I still don’t know.

Colm Murphy (Trainer)

The first time I ever came to the Cheltenham festival was to ride in it.

I rode a filly for Charlie Swan in the four-mile National Hunt Chase in the late 1990s and I didn’t come back again until I brought Brave Inca over to win the RSA Novice Hurdle in 2004.

I’ve been here every year when we had a runner and came over when Relegate won the bumper, although I haven’t been back since.

When I have runners I like to send them over two days before the race and normally plan to get them out of Rosslare. That’s unless there is a ripple on the water of course, then they won’t take you on the boat and you have to take them up to Dublin. The ferry is bigger and the water is calmer up there.

The day I enjoyed best is when Big Zeb won the Champion Chase in 2010.

That gave me the most satisfaction. Brave Inca was normally favourite when he ran, so it was a disaster bar he won, that brought a lot of pressure.

But Big Zeb wasn’t fancied, he started about 10/1, and we knew he had a right chance. This year I’ll probably go over for a few days with my wife, Louise, but it’ll be a busman’s holiday.

Ray Mulvaney, Bookmaker (Chairman of Irish National Bookmakers Association)

I’ve been going to Cheltenham for over 25 years in all and been betting there since the restrictions lifted on Irish bookmakers. Four of us travel together and we’ll go on the boat on Monday morning and drive down and normally we would stay as close as we can to the course.

This helps as we need to be at the pitch (Tattersalls 13) four hours before racing or you could lose it so we get up early and go through all the papers and make a ‘tissue.’ (morning estimate prices). We’d be trying to find out where all the money is going.

Our pitch is a meeting point for a lot of people we’d know from Ireland and normally there’d be plenty people along to discuss the day. After racing it would take me about two hours to do the accounts and then it’s out for a couple of drinks. Never really had what you would call a disastrous day, but the bumper has taken us out a couple of times and although I’d never wish any harm on anybody, when Ruby fell on (Annie Power) the four timer it saved us a lot.

My job is to get as much money as possible into the satchel — Cheltenham is all about volume. I’d see nothing wrong with expanding the festival to five days. Royal Ascot, Punchestown and Galway all got better for the expansion.

Paul Nolan (Trainer)

The week will start at Kelly’s (Rosslare) on Sunday night where there is a Cheltenham preview so it’ll just be a short trip down to the ferry for this morning’s crossing. I like to get my horses over two days before they run, but we play that as it goes.

I usually stay just about on the course. There is accommodation at the top of the track and we’ve been staying there for years. It’s really handy for getting out onto the track for early morning exercise and all that. We don’t leave anything to chance, so we bring our own water and our own food and might even bring our own hay to sleep in. There’s no sense in taking risks.

The week is always totally focussed on eating nutritious food and making sure we get to bed early. I hear there are some people who like to gamble and party through the week but we won’t be doing any of that. Just plenty of rest and exercise and with luck you can come home a few pounds lighter than when you went. We’ll get mass every morning of course, and if the opportunity is there during the day we always stop for a bit of extra prayer as well.

Paul Dermody (CEO HRI Racecourses)

I’ve been going to the festival since 2003. I finished college and moved to London and used the extra few bob in the pocket to fund the train journey up for the week. Normally I’d go for just a couple of days. When I started going I was happy enough to scrounge a couch in a cottage that my parents rented. I’ve moved to a hotel since.

As this is my first year going as a HRI employee, I’ll probably be looking at things with a different eye, wondering what can I learn from the race day experience that we can use in Ireland.

I like to get to the course just as the gates open, have a coffee and a doughnut and get a chance to walk around and see all the processes at work.

I love the investments they’ve made in the villages and the festival areas and how they manage to attract a broad demographic across different parts of the racecourse across different parts of the week.

The evenings would generally be dinner somewhere in one of the surrounding villages and of course, bed early. The one day that stands out for me is 2007 and watching (the late trainer) Oliver Brady in the parade ring.

Seeing the unique Irish character that comes alive at Cheltenham. Oliver stripping off, rousing the crowd, he didn’t even have a winner, but that didn’t matter.

I’m not sure about extending to five days. I’d say after four the National Hunt fan is already looking to the next stop which obviously is the Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.

