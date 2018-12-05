NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Lester Piggott to remain in hospital 'as a precautionary measure'

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 12:27 PM

Lester Piggott is expected to remain in hospital in London for a "few more days" after being admitted over the weekend.

One of the sport's all-time great figures, Piggott, 83, was reported to be "in good shape" by his daughter Maureen Haggas, wife of Classic-winning trainer William Haggas.

Haggas told the Racing Post her father would be having routine tests, adding: "He'll be in for a few more days, but was taken in as a precautionary measure. He's in good shape considering he's been abusing his body since he was 16."

Piggott - who had a spell in intensive care in 2007 in a Swiss hospital with a heart complaint - won the Derby a remarkable nine times.

He was associated with many equine greats, including Nijinsky, dual Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Alleged, triple Ascot Gold Cup winner Sagaro and the globetrotting wonder mare Dahlia.

PA


Related Articles

‘I’m always talking about rhythm and balance, you must have both’, says jockey coach Warren O’Connor

Tom George: Summerville Boy deserves crack at the best

Troytown delight for Noel Meade

John Moloney: The man who transformed Ballybrit

More in this Section

Riyad Mahrez says Man City will be stronger for Watford fright

Southampton appoint Ralph Hasenhüttl as new manager

Benitez hopes latest takeover talk does not affect Newcastle players

West Ham determined to make up for lost time – Michail Antonio


Lifestyle

Mesmerising landscapes, a lost city and winter sun: Jordan is a Middle Eastern delight

All wrapped up: Ideas for the perfect gift this Christmas

GameTech: Stage-coach robbery with so many micro-transactions

Note-worthy reading: 2018's top 10 music books and memoirs

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 01, 2018

    • 16
    • 24
    • 31
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »