Leipzig win secures final place for Denis Lynch

By Mike Dunne
Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 07:55 PM

Denis Lynch secured his place in April’s FEI World Cup Final after getting the better of 15 jump-off opponents to win the latest round in Leipzig, Germany on Sunday.

Lynch was ninth in the order going into the decider and took over the lead with a clear in 33.16 seconds on GC Chopin’s Bushi which the remaining seven riders could not match.

“I’m delighted with my horse,” the Tipperary rider said, praising his mount for handling the turns to the double and to the second-last which were crucial to the win. “He really tried for me there so I’m delighted with how he ran.”

Lynch’s round knocked Germany’s Christian Ahlmann and Dominator 2000 Z off top spot before another German, Marcus Ehning on Comme Il Faut, secured third place. A strong late effort from Britain’s Robert Whitaker on Catwalk IV looked a threat to the Irish rider’s lead but the pairing downed the second-last fence.

The win moves Lynch up to fourth in the series standings on 60 points, well clear of the likely cut-off mark for a place in the Las Vegas final in April.

In Florida, on Saturday night Paul O’Shea was best of the Irish in the 2-star NetJects Grand Prix in Wellington when taking fourth with Skara Glen’s Chancelloress.

