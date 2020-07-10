News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Kilbeggan and Curragh tips: Arthurian Fame can make winning return to life over obstacles

By Tommy Lyons
Friday, July 10, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Trainer Joseph O'Brien can strike at Kilbeggan with Arthurian Fame fancied to do the business.  Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Arthurian Fame can make a winning return to National Hunt racing in the second division of the Follow Kilbeggan On Instagram Maiden Hurdle.

Joseph O’Brien’s horse has finished in the frame on seven of his 14 starts to date on the Flat, three of which he won, and he made a promising start to his jumping career when runner-up to the useful Tiger Voice.

He was a shade disappointing on his next three starts but returns to this sphere fit from two runs on the level. His latest effort, behind Rayounpour in the Cork Derby, suggests he is at least as good as ever and, that in mind, he can make the most of today’s opportunity.

Santana Plessis won a bumper at this track but the form doesn’t look that strong and he will need to step up on his two previous efforts over hurdles.

Demain Des L’aube’s form figures do not inspire confidence but with a clear round of jumping he will go close in the Follow Kilbeggan On Facebook Beginners’ Chase.

The Axa Farm Insurance Midlands National is the feature and Yanworth is worth one more go. He ran a good race behind Aramon in the Grade Three Grimes Hurdle on his recent return to action and is better suited to this return to chasing and longer trip.

At the Curragh, Carrytheone can make it third time lucky when he contests the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden. On his debut, early last month, Johnny Murtagh’s gelding ran a fine fourth behind Masteroffoxhounds, form which has since been franked by runner-up Mr Weendell, sixth-placed Dalvey and seventh-placed Numen.

He followed up that effort by finishing a close second to Delphi, who went on to win a handicap off 88 on her next start. That was another very smart effort and a repeat should be good enough. He holds Finans Bay and Mosala on that latest form and, while both of those also have scope for improvement, he was nicely clear of them and can confirm the form.

Two-time hurdle winner Charle Brune can take the first division of the Sky Bet Handicap. He ran a fine race on his recent flat turf debut when fourth behind De Mazarro and should prove hard to catch this evening.

For Your Eyes is an interesting rival on her second start for John McConnell. She caught the eye on her first start for the stable, but also caught the eye on a number of occasions when trained by Jessica Harrington. Undoubtedly, she has plenty of ability but needs to put it all on show to get her head in front.

CURRAGH 

SELECTIONS

4:15 Irish Chief 

4:45 Feminism 

5:15 Carrytheone (NB) 

5:45 Charle Brune 

6:15 Guido Reni 

6:45 Flaming Moon 

7:15 Urban Beat 

7:45 Verimli 

NEXT BEST 

4:15 Fight Zone 

4:45 Grenadine 

5:15 Mosala 

5:45 For Your Eyes 

6:15 Noble Intention 

6:45 Sendmylovetoyou 

7:15 Buffer Zone 

7:45 Mirann 

KILBEGGAN 

SELECTIONS

4:25 My Midnight 

4:55 Khanmurjan 

5:25 Arthurian Fame (NAP) 

5:55 Supasundae 

6:25 Goden Nomad 

6:55 Demain Des L’aube 

7:25 Yanworth 

7:55 Geraldo 

NEXT BEST 

4:25 More Info 

4:55 Politicise 

5:25 Santana Plessis 

5:55 Mengli Khan 

6:25 Yamato 

6:55 Star Max 

7:25 Plinth 

 7:55 Goaheadwiththeplan

TOPIC: Horse Racing

