Kaya ‘on track’ for Leopardstown

Sheila Lavery is planning to run Lady Kaya in the 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown next month ahead of a possible tilt at a fillies’ Classic.

The daughter of Dandy Man holds entries in both English and Irish 1,000 Guineas, after showing she was one of the best of her generation as a juvenile.

She put up best her performance to finish second to Skitter Scatter in the Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh, and was only beaten two and three-quarter lengths when sixth to Fairyland in the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket on her latest start.

“Lady Kaya is on track at the moment and looks well. If the ground is right for her, the aim will be the Guineas Trial at Leopardstown. She’s in both Guineas, but she’ll tell me how she is,” said Lavery.

“She’s an easy filly to train as she is so relaxed. She just eats and sleeps and pricks her ears when you put her out in the paddock. She has bulked up a bitm but is not a typical Dandy Man and is more Singspiel (her dam’s sire).”

Evan Williams is looking forward to stepping Silver Streak up to two and a half miles in the Betway Aintree Hurdle, after the grey was the first British-trained runner past the post in the Champion Hurdle. Silver Streak gave a career-best to belie his odds of 80-1 to finish third behind the Irish-trained pair of Espoir D’Allen and Melon - just five months after starting the winter campaign with a handicap success that was Welsh Champion Hurdle. The six-year-old is now set to head to Merseyside on April 4 for a second crack at a Grade One.

“It was a very good run. It was an outstanding run, really. The winner was impressive, but we held our own quite beautifully,” said Williams. “Every time we step him up in class, he never lets us down. He’s just going the right way. He’s a tough and genuine horse.”

“He’s grand, he’s very good and we are thinking of Aintree. He could appreciate a step up in trip and the most logical place to try that is at Aintree. I would say, as things are, that’s where we will be keeping an eye on.”

Michael Stoute, Karl Burke and Tim Easterby will have horses this year for King Power Racing, which is widening its spread of trainers after appointing champion jockey Silvestre de Sousa as retained rider.

Among the six horses who Stoute has received is the Qipco 1,000 Guineas hope Queen Power, winner of her only start at Newmarket last October when trained by Ralph Beckett. A general 33-1 chance for the Newmarket Classic, the daughter of Shamardal cost 500,000gns as a yearling and the form of her debut win over a mile has already been advertised with the second and third going on to win next time.