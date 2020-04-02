Jumps racing in Britain suspended until July as Irish point-to-points cancelled

Jumps racing in Britain will remain on hold until July, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

The decision was made following an initial proposal from the National Trainers Federation, with the aim being to provide clarity to the trainers and owners of jumps horses and to assist them in minimising any unnecessary expenditure.

The decision was taken in agreement with the Racehorse Owners Association, Professional Jockeys Association and Racecourse Association.

The BHA has already said the Resumption of Racing Group is working on detailed proposals for a resumption of racing from May 1, should that be possible, with fixtures to be held on the Flat and behind closed doors to minimise demands on emergency services.

The return to racing is also likely to be phased with a limited number of fixtures in the initial weeks, reflecting the likelihood that any easing of the Covid-19 situation, and any associated restrictions and pressures on medical services, will also happen progressively.

Meanwhile, the Stewards of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee met on Thursday and with the continuing uncertainty around predicting a resumption date for sporting events, the decision was made to cancel all remaining scheduled point-to-point fixtures for this season and end the season with immediate effect.

Paul Murtagh, Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Registrar, said: “It is regrettable that we have had to come to the decision to end the current season and it is not one that was taken lightly, but without certainty regarding a date on which we could recommence the season the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee felt it was appropriate to give clarity to all industry stakeholders at the earliest possible opportunity.

“In the coming days we will seek to engage and consult with the stakeholders to consider their views and explore various options, such as the possibility of staging some bumper races for horses with Hunter Certs as soon as sporting events can recommence and measures to enhance the Autumn 2020 programme of fixtures which may go some way to offset the loss of races this Spring.”