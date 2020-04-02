News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jumps racing in Britain suspended until July as Irish point-to-points cancelled

By Sports Desk Staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 07:41 PM

Jumps racing in Britain will remain on hold until July, the British Horseracing Authority has announced.

Jumps racing in Britain suspended until July as Irish point-to-points cancelled

The decision was made following an initial proposal from the National Trainers Federation, with the aim being to provide clarity to the trainers and owners of jumps horses and to assist them in minimising any unnecessary expenditure.

The decision was taken in agreement with the Racehorse Owners Association, Professional Jockeys Association and Racecourse Association.

The BHA has already said the Resumption of Racing Group is working on detailed proposals for a resumption of racing from May 1, should that be possible, with fixtures to be held on the Flat and behind closed doors to minimise demands on emergency services.

The return to racing is also likely to be phased with a limited number of fixtures in the initial weeks, reflecting the likelihood that any easing of the Covid-19 situation, and any associated restrictions and pressures on medical services, will also happen progressively.

Meanwhile, the Stewards of the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee met on Thursday and with the continuing uncertainty around predicting a resumption date for sporting events, the decision was made to cancel all remaining scheduled point-to-point fixtures for this season and end the season with immediate effect.

Paul Murtagh, Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee Registrar, said: “It is regrettable that we have had to come to the decision to end the current season and it is not one that was taken lightly, but without certainty regarding a date on which we could recommence the season the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee felt it was appropriate to give clarity to all industry stakeholders at the earliest possible opportunity.

“In the coming days we will seek to engage and consult with the stakeholders to consider their views and explore various options, such as the possibility of staging some bumper races for horses with Hunter Certs as soon as sporting events can recommence and measures to enhance the Autumn 2020 programme of fixtures which may go some way to offset the loss of races this Spring.”

More on this topic

National Hunt season over as Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals cancelledNational Hunt season over as Fairyhouse and Punchestown Festivals cancelled

Death of Gold Cup-winning trainer Peter Beaumont, aged 85Death of Gold Cup-winning trainer Peter Beaumont, aged 85

Ruby Walsh: Seeking positives and distractions from a big negativeRuby Walsh: Seeking positives and distractions from a big negative

Plans for Enable very much on holdPlans for Enable very much on hold

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Atletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staffAtletico Madrid players take pay cut to help support club’s staff

Lineker criticises Tottenham for furloughing club’s non-playing staffLineker criticises Tottenham for furloughing club’s non-playing staff

'Loughnane saying ‘don’t be afraid to look out. This is what your father and your grandfather told you about. This is the Munster Championship’.'"Loughnane saying ‘don’t be afraid to look out. This is what your father and your grandfather told you about. This is the Munster Championship’."

Jordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen KloppJordan Henderson hails Liverpool’s never-say-die spirit under Jurgen Klopp


Lifestyle

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: the Arts Ed's family entertainment quiz

A passion for heritage and the discovery of some nifty new software has resulted in an Irish architect putting colour on thousands of old photographs, writes Marjorie BrennanBringing the past to life

One colour, so many moods; Annmarie O'Connor prepares us to embrace pink.Trend of the Week: Prepare to embrace pink

With the constant washing, the skin on my hands has become dry and brittle.Natural Health: Constant washing is damaging my hands

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »