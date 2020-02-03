News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jack Kennedy to miss Cheltenham following Leopardstown fall

By Press Association
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 06:01 PM

Jack Kennedy will miss the Cheltenham Festival after suffering a broken leg at Leopardstown on Sunday.

Jack Kennedy to miss Cheltenham following Leopardstown fall

Kennedy was hurt in a race that came just half an hour after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work.

He was unseated from the Gordon Elliott-trained Dallas Des Pictons at the fourth fence in the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase that followed the feature race of the day.

Kennedy was attended to by racecourse medics and the fence was not jumped on the final circuit.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital for an X-ray and further assessment on his right leg, with the unfortunate news later confirmed.

An update from Dr Jennifer Pugh on the official IHRB Twitter feed this evening read: "Jack has had surgery on his leg this morning and thankfully that went well. Unfortunately at this stage the timing will mean Jack will miss Cheltenham.

"Hopefully he should get home from hospital tomorrow."

More on this topic

Jack Kennedy suffers broken leg in Leopardstown fallJack Kennedy suffers broken leg in Leopardstown fall

Racing's equivalent of Benjamin Button gives Willie Mullins another special winRacing's equivalent of Benjamin Button gives Willie Mullins another special win

'She’s got a massive heart': Honeysuckle fends off challengers to lift Champion crown'She’s got a massive heart': Honeysuckle fends off challengers to lift Champion crown

Ruby Walsh: Aspire looks capable of towering above rivals in Spring HurdleRuby Walsh: Aspire looks capable of towering above rivals in Spring Hurdle

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

West Ham promise life bans if supporters found guilty of homophobic abuseWest Ham promise life bans if supporters found guilty of homophobic abuse

Eoin Morgan looking to the future as England limited-overs skipperEoin Morgan looking to the future as England limited-overs skipper

Dublin chief disappointed by 'disingenuous' GAA statement over Kerry gameDublin chief disappointed by 'disingenuous' GAA statement over Kerry game

'He just told me to believe': Magic Mahomes and elusive Hill seal electric Super Bowl comeback'He just told me to believe': Magic Mahomes and elusive Hill seal electric Super Bowl comeback


Lifestyle

Iconic lighting is a real Italian job, reports Kya deLongchamps as she charts the popularity of ArtemideItalian job: Why the lighting house of Artemide has been an icon since the 1960s

A reader contacted me asking: “What is the best gas supplier and cheapest for my home? I have metered gas”.Making Cents: Making the big switch is easier than you think

Helen O'Callaghan reports on a HSE hygiene poster campaignNew campaign for kids is giving hygiene a helping hand

We hit the shops to check out the latest looks for refreshing bedrooms By Carol O'Callaghan.Beddy buyers: The latest looks for refreshing bedrooms

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »