News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Jack Kennedy suffers broken leg in Leopardstown fall

By Press Association
Monday, February 03, 2020 - 12:34 PM

Jack Kennedy suffered a broken leg in a fall at Leopardstown on Sunday – in a race that came just half an hour after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work.

Jack Kennedy suffered the injury in a race that came just half an hour after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work. Photo: Healy Racing
Jack Kennedy suffered the injury in a race that came just half an hour after winning the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Delta Work. Photo: Healy Racing

He took a tumble from the Gordon Elliott-trained Dallas Des Pictons at the fourth fence in the two-mile five-furlong handicap chase that followed the feature race of the day.

Kennedy was attended to by racecourse medics and the fence was not jumped on the final circuit.

He was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for an X-ray and further assessment on his right leg, with the unfortunate news later confirmed.

An update from senior medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh on the official IHRB Twitter feed on Sunday evening read: “Unfortunately, Jack’s injury from @LeopardstownRC today has been confirmed as a fracture of his right femur. He is expected to undergo surgery tomorrow.”

Kennedy only returned to action recently following a problem with a collarbone he broke in October, which originally kept him out for over six weeks.

More on this topic

Racing's equivalent of Benjamin Button gives Willie Mullins another special winRacing's equivalent of Benjamin Button gives Willie Mullins another special win

'She’s got a massive heart': Honeysuckle fends off challengers to lift Champion crown'She’s got a massive heart': Honeysuckle fends off challengers to lift Champion crown

Ruby Walsh: Aspire looks capable of towering above rivals in Spring HurdleRuby Walsh: Aspire looks capable of towering above rivals in Spring Hurdle

Pat Keane: Please Willie, run Benie Des Dieux in the Stayers’Pat Keane: Please Willie, run Benie Des Dieux in the Stayers’

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

McGreevy top scores as St Finbarr’s get Kelleher Shield defence off to fine startMcGreevy top scores as St Finbarr’s get Kelleher Shield defence off to fine start

Confusion reigns over Tipperary-Limerick ‘draw’Confusion reigns over Tipperary-Limerick ‘draw’

Without AIL, Ireland U20s 'would be in serious, serious strife' says head coach McNamara Without AIL, Ireland U20s 'would be in serious, serious strife' says head coach McNamara

Chris Robshaw to leave Harlequins after 16 yearsChris Robshaw to leave Harlequins after 16 years


Lifestyle

I am 48 now and it feels like forever ago, but I remember feeling really shy.School Daze with Ester Murray: 'I want children to stay as open as possible'

Odhran Lucey has been working in the hospitality industry for over 35 years.You've been Served: Odhran Lucey, The Rose Hotel, Tralee

Alongside the serious wildlife conservation and education work being done at Fota, there’s no shortage of fun in this new TV series, says Rita de Brún.Getting into the tongue and groove of the wild side of Fota Island

For a country with a population of just 360,000, there’s no denying that Iceland is something of a musical heavy-hitter on the international scene.Why Iceland seems to punch above its weight on the international musical scene

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 01, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 12
  • 23
  • 29
  • 45
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »