'It’s a miracle really': Pat Healy on the mend after escaping serious injury

By Press Association
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 06:02 PM

Photographer Pat Healy is recovering at home after suffering only minor injuries in a nasty incident at Navan on Sunday.

Thatsy and Entoucas fought out a thrilling finish to the opening www.navanracecourse.ie Maiden Hurdle, with the pair coming close together on the run to the line after negotiating the final hurdle.

While Thatsy just edged in front to win, Entoucas crashed through the inside railing just after the post – colliding with the photographer, who was stationed nearby.

Healy was taken to Blanchardstown Hospital by ambulance for further examination, but was discharged on Sunday evening.

His sister, Cathy, said: “He was back home in his own bed for 9pm last night – he wouldn’t stay in hospital any longer!

“He’s not broken anything. He’s obviously bruised and sore, but it’s the best possible outcome from what was a bad situation.

“It’s a miracle really and he’s already saying he’ll be back racing in Fairyhouse this weekend, but we’ll see.

“There’s nothing wrong with his camera finger, thank God!”

Photographer Pat Healy hospitalised after horse crashes through railing

