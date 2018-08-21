Invincible Karma makes most of class drop

By John Ryan, Roscommon

Unplaced in the Group 2 Railway Stakes last time and reverting to maiden company, Invincible Karma produced an impressive, front-running display to land the Irish Stallion Farms EBF 2-Y-0 Maiden in Roscommon last night, providing rider Shane Foley with he first leg of a double.

The Invincible Spirit colt, placed in two Curragh maidens before trying stakes company last time, dictated the pace and stretched clear at the business end to slam Eric Bloch by four and a half lengths.

“It’s great to get the maiden out of the way,” declared winning trainer Jessica Harrington.

“He ran well enough in the Group 2 at the Curragh and I’d say he appreciated the little bit of ease tonight. He did it well and won easily. Shane (retained rider for owner Zhang Yuesheng) felt there was plenty in the tank. I suppose we’ll have to look at a listed race or something like that now.”

A narrow winner on his debut over course and distance Kestrel Prince, representing Ger Lyons and champion-jockey Colin Keane, successfully conceded weight to his rivals in the Foran Equine Irish EBF 2-Y-0 Auction Race, battling back to foil Dark Conqueror (Shane Foley, in the Zhang Yuesheng colours) by a head.

“Both horse and jockey were good,” stated Lyons.

“He was headed but he put his head down and fought back. It was a very brave performance under 9-8 giving weight to everything.”

“It was a pleasant surprise when he won here on his debut, but he was a tad disappointing in Killarney, in what might turn out to be hot enough race. He’s won two from three now and we’ll see what the handicapper does. He’s a real fun horse for the syndicate (Gaelic Thoroughbreds).”

Shane Foley followed-up his win on Invincible Karma by partnering the Ken Condon-trained debutant Implement, in the Irish 2,000 Guineas-winning colours of Robert Ng, to victory in the Murray Ambulance Maiden, mastering King Of Leinster well inside the final furlong to score by a half-length.

“It’s nice to get a bracket with him – he had a bit done for his first run and will definitely improve from it, but it probably wasn’t the strongest race,” explained Foley, in the absence of the winning trainer.

“Usually, you wouldn’t be that hard on them first time out but, when it was there for the winning, I gave him a few thumps.”

In the divisions of the Eurona BriskNet Handicap, the Susan Finn-trained Youceeyouceecee, winner of the race last year off a 3lb. lower mark, struck again under apprentice Killian Leonard in the opening heat, beating Simiyna by a neck, and will now head back to Listowel, where he also won last year.

Nine-year-old Hatton Cross registered his first win since October 2015 when capturing the second division for Thomond O’Mara and providing Wayne Lordan with the first leg of a 116/1 double.

Lordan struck again on the once-raced Shamardal colt Ace Combat (12/1), which got the better of Ballydoyle hope Freetown and flattering odds-on favourite Crecerelle in a three-way photo for the Londis Roscommon Maiden.

The winner, owned by Sun Bloodstock, was having his first run for Joseph O’Brien, having finished last of fourteen on his only previous start, for Criquette Head-Maarek on Deauvillle’s all-weather surface last year.