I Can Fly to wing in again

I Can Fly got her season back on track with victory in a listed race at Killarney and can make a successful step up to Group 3 company in the Coolmore Stud Fairy Bridge Stakes on this evening’s card in Tipperary.

That recent success was her first since her debut, at Dundalk in September, but it was a clear sign she is ready to build on her early promise. Although there wasn’t a big field in Killarney, the race wasn’t run to suit and yet she was, by some distance, the best filly in the race.

The pace she showed to get into contention and then leave her rivals in her wake was enough to leave the impression she could climb the grades.

There is much more depth to this race but not so much as to worry one of her ability. The likely faster pace of this race will suit, and she can take this en route to better things. Stable-companion Could It Be Love has had a busy season but must be respected, while Lightening Quick is better than she showed last time and must be respected.

The opening race in Bellewstown is the Lougher Stables Maiden Hurdle, restricted to horses that have not finished in the first three in any race under national hunt rules, and it provides a great opportunity for Sir Tivo to get off the mark.

There wasn’t a lot to be taken from his two starts in bumpers, but he showed up much more prominently on his hurdling debut, 11 days ago at Tramore, and a repeat of that effort should be enough.

The booking of Davy Russell for Eoin McCarthy’s horse is a real positive and, given he looks a stayer in the making, he will be hard to beat if ridden positively in this modest company.

Pakora looks a real prospect and is unopposable in the Racing Post Mares’ Hurdle.

She looked smart on debut, when winning despite not settling, but looked special when following up at Galway.

This is another opportunity for her to confirm her potential.

Na Trachtalai Abu can make a successful return to hurdling in the Purfield Memorial Handicap Hurdle. James Motherway’s horse has been in fine form over fences and was as good as ever when finishing runner-up to the well-handicapped Mill Quest last time.

He returns to the smaller obstacles off a lower mark and can take full advantage.

The Camas Park Stud Irish EBF Fillies’ Maiden could be one to watch over and over as there are numerous promising sorts in the line-up. Tarnawa is bound to be popular in the betting after her fine effort in defeat from an unfavourably wide draw on debut at Galway.

With that experience under her belt, she will take beating, though Ballakris makes appeal as an each-way alternative.