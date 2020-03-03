HRI unveils plans for Tipperary all-weather track and €12,500 minimum race purse

Ireland’s horse racing authority has pledged to drive racecourse attendances to 1.5m a year by 2024 and guarantee a minimum race purse of €12,500 in the future.

The HRI has launched a five-year strategic plan which seeks to increase annual economic contribution of the industry to €2.5bn, increase direct and indirect employment in racing and breeding to 35,000, and increase sustainable employment to 35,000.

It has also unveiled plans for a second all-weather track, in Tipperary, to help increase the number of fixtures.

Horse Racing Ireland Chairman Nicky Hartery said: “The most recent analysis shows that for every euro of government support the racing and breeding industry receives, it returns over €30 to the economy, mostly in rural Ireland.

“This strategic plan seeks to build on that dynamic and further grow what is a sustainable and indigenous industry. Horse racing and breeding play a vital role in the rural economy and the delivery of this plan will increase the positive impact the industry has all over the country.

“The areas we have identified that will deliver our vision are: increased participation at all levels; a focused plan to broaden the interest and appeal of racing; ensuring that we have the best employment policies for our industry; and building on our strong record to ensure the best-in-class integrity and equine welfare standards. All of this will need investment and that is contingent upon delivery of a sustainable funding model for our industry.

“Following a series of changes in betting tax arrangements, off-course betting duty collected by the government in the year amounted to €94m in 2019. This figure comfortably exceeds Exchequer funding provided to horse racing and a projected growth in these receipts in the coming years will allow for a progressive increase in funding to €98m by 2024 at a reduced cost to the Exchequer.”

Increasing ownership and participation is a long-held priority for Horse Racing Ireland. 2019 delivered healthy increases in the number of new and total owners and, consequently, the number of horses-in-training.

HRI Chief Executive Brian Kavanagh said: “The current number of horses-in-training stands at close to 9,000 and it is our aim to grow that figure to over 10,000 in the next five years. These extra horses will be catered for with an expanded fixture list and it is our objective to increase the overall prize fund to €90m by 2024, raising the minimum race value to €12,500 to broaden the distribution of prize money to owners, trainers, jockeys, and stable-staff at all levels.

“Our aim is that the number of people directly employed in the racing and breeding industry will increase from 9,500 to 12,000, resulting in a significant boost to the local economy.”

The aim of broadening the interest and appeal will focus on raising the profile of horse racing in Ireland. There will be a greater emphasis in the promotion and marketing of racing by the racecourses themselves and, in turn, growing sponsorship and brand activation of Irish horse racing.

Explained HRI CEO Brian Kavanagh: “Attendance figures continue to grow. It is important that this trend continues and we are confident of reaching our targets by broadening interest and appeal in Irish horse racing with a number of initiatives including continued roll-out of the racecourse Wi-Fi scheme, a loyalty programme, and an enhanced advance tickets sales strategy which will be in place by next year with the target of 1.5m racegoers in 2024.

“A contribution of up to €30m will be put towards a new capital development scheme of at least €70m to support racecourses throughout Ireland, improving facilities for both customers and those working in the industry. One of the key projects within the new fund will be the creation of a second all-weather track as part of a major redevelopment of Tipperary Racecourse and its surroundings, and the provision of one stable per horse for runners at all racecourses by 2022.”