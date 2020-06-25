News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HRI to allow limited number of owners on track next month

The moves will take effect before the start of the high-profile Galway Festival on July 27. Photo by Cody Glenn/Sportsfile
Thursday, June 25, 2020 - 07:07 PM

Owners will be allowed back on Irish racecourses next month, as part of new measures which will ease current strict protocols in place to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Horse Racing Ireland has announced two owners per horse will be permitted to attend “for their race(s) only” from July 20 - while from July 1, international entries can resume in premier handicaps as well as all black-type races under both codes.

The moves follow new Government amendments in Ireland for the phased reopening of businesses, and will take effect before the start of the high-profile Galway Festival on July 27.

HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to be able to confirm today that owners will be permitted to return to the racecourse on July 20, with certain restrictions.

“Owners play a key role in Irish racing, and their loyalty during this difficult period has been especially noteworthy, and from July 20 two owners per horse will be allowed to access the racecourse to see their horse run.”

It is one of several HRI amendments, some to be introduced on July 1 and others on July 20, to regulations which have been in force since the sport returned behind closed doors earlier this month.

TOPIC: Horse Racing

