HRI introduces support services for racing industry workers

Horse Racing Ireland has come forward with a free programme to help people within the industry to cope with the difficulties being thrown at them while horse racing remains side-lined due to the coronavirus.

Mental health and mindfulness are just two of the topics that have been brought to further prominence during the pandemic as people struggle to deal with the situation imposed upon them as a result of the prolificacy of the virus.

HRI recognises there is no reason the racing industry is any different to any other, and has duly stepped up to provide a range of supports for people working within the racing industry, whilst also working behind the scenes to have practical solutions in place for the return of racing as soon as the government gives the green light.

It’s an acknowledgment of the realisation of the difficulties which occur when an industry that runs 365 days a year suddenly comes close to halting. The Industry Assistance Programme (IAP), which is funded by HRI, gives free access to "trained counsellors, psychotherapists and information specialists, and provides practical and emotional support for any life challenge users may be dealing with".

It has been made available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and provides confidential support, which can be accessed by freephone, email, text or through the smartphone app iConnect with access code 110499.

In addition, to help trainers through this difficult period, a ‘best practice document’ has been sent to each, and the Education and Training Department of HRI has setup a specific email for all Covid-19 related queries from employers within the industry.

There is also important information regarding the temporary Covid-19 wage subsidy scheme, relating to those run by the Irish and Northern Irish governments.

“I am aware that this is a very worrying time for everyone working in the industry,” said HRI chief executive Brian Kavanagh. “On behalf of our chairman and board, I want to reassure everyone that HRI is working on several strategies that will allow Irish racing to return as quickly as possible, once it is appropriate to do so and within government guidelines.

“In the meantime, I hope the support services outlined on www.workinracing.ie can offer some practical and emotional support to everyone. We are working on a range of further industry supports which we hope to announce in the coming weeks.”