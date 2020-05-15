News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Horse racing's return moved forward to June 8

By Tommy Lyons
Friday, May 15, 2020 - 03:24 PM

Finally, some clarity. Horse racing will return to these shores on Sunday, June 8. It is not phase one of the government’s plan to lift Covid-19 restrictions, but neither is it phase three, so there is something to celebrate for the industry which has been in the dark for far too long.

“Horse Racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8th. Much needed certainty for the sector,” tweeted Fine Gael TD for Longford/Westmeath Peter Burke.

The message emerged during Friday’s meeting between Horse Racing Ireland and the government to bring forward the reopening of the industry.

The resumption will be the best part of a month behind France and a week behind Britain, but it is, at least, a date which the industry can now work towards with confidence.

As the last sport to close down prior to lockdown, it was assumed racing would be part of the May 18 first phase of the plan to bring the country out of lockdown, so it came as a shock to the industry when Leo Varadkar initially revealed it would not return until June 29.

A lack of clarity from racing authorities did little to improve the situation but work continued in the background and, better late than never, the date was moved forward three weeks to June 8.

Horse Racing Ireland have yet to issue a statement, but they have been working in the background to have a programme ready for the resumption, and it is likely to involve a very busy schedule for the first couple of months as the industry bids to make up for lost time.

