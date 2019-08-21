News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harvest Bow poised to go one better

Harvest Bow poised to go one better
Action from the opening day of the Killarney Festival as runners head up the home straight. Photo Healy Racing.
By Tommy Lyons
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 - 12:00 AM

The next four days bring Killarney’s racing season to a close, and a good mixed programme gets the meeting under way. Harvest Bow will take beating in the Francie Sheehan’s Bar Killorglin 3-Y-O Hurdle, one of three national hunt races in the latter part of the card.

A winner on the flat on soft to heavy ground last year at Gowran Park, the Noel Meade-trained filly made her jumping debut in the first juvenile hurdle of the year, at Roscommon, and ran on strongly into second place behind Hereia. She could never quite get on terms with the winner that day but with the run under her belt, I expect more use will be made of her today.

The €50,000 Larkins Pub, Restaurant, B&B And Bakery Handicap Hurdle is the day’s feature and Wait Here can take this valuable prize for Austin Leahy and rising star Darragh O’Keeffe.

The six-year-old is without a win since December 2017 but he has been in good form recently, and ran a fine race last time out, at Galway, where he finished third behind Lucky Icon and Lever Du Soleil. The return to softer conditions will suit and, with just 9-06 to carry, everything is in place for a big run.

Duchess Ravenwaves should also go very well. She was an easy winner on the flat last time out at Tipperary and returns to this discipline off a mark of 110, which she should be more than capable of winning off. This is a competitive race, with obvious claims for the likes of Conron and Trainwreck, but she has just 9-04 to carry and that should ensure a big run.

READ MORE

Political leaders in Northern Ireland clash over Boris Johnson’s backstop demand

The Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden opens the card. It’s a race which Aidan O’Brien won in 2013, 2015 and 2017, and he should continue that every-other-year sequence by landing the spoils with Delta Dawn.

Two of those previous winners of the race went on to win Group 1s, while the other won at listed level and finished runner-up in the Ascot Gold Cup, which gives today’s two Ballydoyle representatives plenty to live up to.

When Delta Dawn was runner-up to stablemate Emperor Of The Sun at Galway, he showed improved form and can put his experience to good use today. Like O’Brien’s previous winners of the race, he looks to be laden with stamina and can use that to see off stable-companion Celtic High King, a third foal out of 1000 Guineas winner Homecoming Queen.

Queen Amidala can get off the mark in the Celtic Steps Maiden. Joe Murphy’s filly finished a length in front of one of today’s rivals, Time Tunnel, when they met at Galway, but she had a bad draw and had to be settled off the pace before coming through late to finish third behind Lancaster House. She is better drawn this time, has had fewer opportunities than Time Tunnel, and can confirm the form.

In Time Tunnel’s favour is the fact she went close over course and distance at the July meeting, and that form was shown in a good light when the winner, Tauran Shaman, followed up at Galway. Perhaps this track is more to his liking than is Ballybrit and another good run can be expected.

Dalo's Final Podcast: Businesslike Tipp. Hogan's red. Hogan & Hawkeye, One-dimensional Cats?

More on this topic

All aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferryAll aboard for a fun-filled family trip to France on the ferry

Record rents reflect huge inequity: Turning a deaf ear to alarm bellsRecord rents reflect huge inequity: Turning a deaf ear to alarm bells

McCabe: I’ve no issue with internal appointment as bossMcCabe: I’ve no issue with internal appointment as boss

Kroenke insists Arsenal still have an auraKroenke insists Arsenal still have an aura

More in this Section

Nowhere to hide for Pogba after penalty gaffeNowhere to hide for Pogba after penalty gaffe

Dubs’ Rowe determined to break Rebel heartsDubs’ Rowe determined to break Rebel hearts

Hogan can bounce backHogan can bounce back

The outside influence that helped Tipp to Promised LandThe outside influence that helped Tipp to Promised Land


Lifestyle

From Turkey to Vietnam, here’s where the chef and food writer has fallen in love with on her travellers.Sabrina Ghayour’s top 5 cities for foodies to visit

Dr Dympna Kavanagh, chief dental officer, Department of Health (University College Cork graduate)Working Life: Dr Dympna Kavanagh, chief dental officer, Department of Health

Like most Irish kids of our generation, chillies, spicy food, heat were never really big aspects of our formative eating experiences.Currabinny Cooks: Getting spicy in the kitchen

Timothy Grady is in Bantry this week to host a concert, and read from his classic book about the Irish in London, writes Don O'Mahony.Giving voice to the emigrant experience

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 17, 2019

  • 1
  • 15
  • 16
  • 28
  • 34
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »