Legendary horse racing trainer Mick O'Toole has passed away at the age of 86.

Among his career highlights are a Cheltenham Gold Cup win with Davy Lad in 1977.

Mr O' Toole also saddled eight winners at the Cheltenham festival.

He also enjoyed Classic success with Dickens Hill, who will be remembered for winning the Irish 2,000 Guineas in 1979.