News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Gold Cup-winner Al Boum Photo set for Tramore return

By Keith Hamer
Monday, November 25, 2019 - 05:53 PM

Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo is likely to follow the route that was so successful for him last season – and bid for another triumph in the Savills Chase at Tramore on his reappearance.

The Listed contest, over two miles five and a half furlongs on January 1, was the seven-year-old’s only run before his Cheltenham glory – and trainer Willie Mullins is inclined to stick to that tried-and-tested path.

The alternative is the Grade One of the same name at Leopardstown on December 28.

“He’ll be out at Christmas or the new year,” said Mullins.

“He’ll go to one of the Savills Chases – either Leopardstown or back to Tramore.

“I’ve found following the same successful path as the year before is often good.

“While it might not be fashionable to go to Tramore, it worked for him, so I wouldn’t rule that out.

“I’d say it’s probably a better chance he’d go to Tramore – especially if the ground at Leopardstown stays good.”

More on this topic

'It’s a miracle really': Pat Healy on the mend after escaping serious injury'It’s a miracle really': Pat Healy on the mend after escaping serious injury

Willie Mullins hopeful Kemboy clearance is imminentWillie Mullins hopeful Kemboy clearance is imminent

Donnacha O’Brien calls time on riding careerDonnacha O’Brien calls time on riding career

Photographer Pat Healy hospitalised after horse crashes through railingPhotographer Pat Healy hospitalised after horse crashes through railing

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Eternal eurosceptics Lyon already looking for the exitEternal eurosceptics Lyon already looking for the exit

The very best and worst of Reds laid bareThe very best and worst of Reds laid bare

First impression crucial for Jose as sack race hots upFirst impression crucial for Jose as sack race hots up


Lifestyle

Helen O’Callaghan says kids can get several infections a year.'Tis the season for bugs and viruses: Winter care for children

'I don’t regret anything. Everything, even the bad things, help us learn.'This Much I Know: Roz Purcell

From the runway to the red carpet, small bags have become big news, says Katie Wright.As Lizzo rocks the ultimate micro bag at the AMAs, here’s how the tiny trend got so huge

Whether real or faux, these trousers are a winter wardrobe winner says Katie Wright.How to wear leather trousers from day to night, inspired by Kim Kardashian

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 23, 2019

  • 4
  • 15
  • 20
  • 21
  • 34
  • 39
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »