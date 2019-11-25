Gold Cup-winner Al Boum Photo set for Tramore return

Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo is likely to follow the route that was so successful for him last season – and bid for another triumph in the Savills Chase at Tramore on his reappearance.

The Listed contest, over two miles five and a half furlongs on January 1, was the seven-year-old’s only run before his Cheltenham glory – and trainer Willie Mullins is inclined to stick to that tried-and-tested path.

The alternative is the Grade One of the same name at Leopardstown on December 28.

“He’ll be out at Christmas or the new year,” said Mullins.

“He’ll go to one of the Savills Chases – either Leopardstown or back to Tramore.

“I’ve found following the same successful path as the year before is often good.

“While it might not be fashionable to go to Tramore, it worked for him, so I wouldn’t rule that out.

“I’d say it’s probably a better chance he’d go to Tramore – especially if the ground at Leopardstown stays good.”