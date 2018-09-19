Gavin Cromwell eyeing Naas return for Espoir D’Allen

By Ashley Iveson

Espoir D’Allen is likely to make his seasonal reappearance in the Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas on November 10.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained four-year-old carried the colours of JP McManus to four consecutive victories last season, including a Grade Three victory at Fairyhouse and a Grade Two success at Leopardstown over Christmas.

However, he disappointed in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown and was subsequently ruled out of the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and ultimately missed the rest of the campaign.

Cromwell said: “He’s back in and we’re happy with how he’s going.

“He’ll probably start off in the Fishery Lane Hurdle in Naas, which is for four-year-olds only.

“He seems good. Obviously it will be tough for him this season, stepping out of novice company, but we’ll see how we go.”

The County Meath-based trainer also provided an update on his dual Grade One-winning mare Jer’s Girl.

The six-year-old struggled to make an impact in the Galway Hurdle last month and was also well-beaten in another competitive handicap at Ballybrit just two days later.

“She is good and we’re considering a few options with her,” Cromwell added.

“There’s a possibility she could go back on the Flat and run in the Irish Cesarewitch, but we’ll see.”

Meanwjile Poet’s Word has suffered an injury setback and will not be seen in action again this year. The Michael Stoute-trained five-year-old has been one of the stories of the season, beating Cracksman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, before getting the better of stablemate Crystal Ocean in an epic finish to the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

His latest start came in the Juddmonte International at York, where he was second to Roaring Lion. Stoute said: “Poet’s Word has sustained an injury and will not be able to race again this year.

“His owner, Saeed Suhail, will soon be coming to England and will make a decision on his future.”

A regular in the top races, Poet’s Word was second in both the English and Irish Champion Stakes last season, and began this campaign when runner-up to Hawkbill in the Sheema Classic at Meydan.