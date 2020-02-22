Fujimoto Flyer can stake Triumph claim

Donnacha O’Brien, left, in the winner’s enclosure after Flower Garland give him his first winner as a trainer in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Dundalk last night. Picture: Healy Racing

One of four Grade Twos down for decision at Kempton today, the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Adonis Juvenile Hurdle has previous for revealing an 11th hour contender for the Triumph Hurdle.

In 2010, the Nicky Henderson-trained Soldatino won the Adonis on his first start in Britain before following up in the Triumph, a feat emulated by the Paul Nicholls-trained Zarkadar a year later.

The Adonis hasn’t produced a Triumph winner since but Fusil Raffles would surely have gone close had he not sustained a cut in routing his Kempton opposition last year, a wound that ultimately ruled him out of Cheltenham.

Like Soldatino, Fusil Raffles is owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and their Adonis record heightens interest in Irish raider Fujimoto Flyer.

Trained by Emmett Mullins, Fujimoto Flyer was nothing special on the Flat but she looked a different beast entirely when demolishing her opposition on her first start over hurdles in Killarney last August. A month later, Mullins sent Fujimoto Flyer to France where she was again a class apart. What the form of both races amounts to is open to debate but encouragement can be taken from the fact Auteuil runner-up Want Of A Nail has won three of his four starts since.

Fujimoto Flyer hasn’t been seen since that successful French raid but the fact connections are sending her to Kempton today suggests they think a fair bit of her. That hint should be taken.

Elsewhere at Kempton, Buzz can complete a hat-trick by landing the spoils in the Sky Bet Dovecote Novices’ Hurdle. Formerly trained by Hughie Morrison, Buzz made a winning start to life at Nicky Henderson’s when scoring at Taunton last month before following up at Doncaster 16 days ago. On both occasions he showed a willing attitude to run out a narrow winner and that willingness to dig in should see him home in front again today.

Song For Someone has decent prospects in the Betway Kingwell Hurdle — rearranged from last weekend’s abandoned meeting at Wincanton.

The selection has run consistently well this season, most recently when finding only Thomas Darby — a live Champion Hurdle outsider — too good at Ascot last month. On paper, this is a step up in class but it’s a weak enough contest for the grade two and, unlike most of today’s rivals, Song For Someone is on the upgrade.

With the Paul Nicholls-trained Master Tommytucker a dodgy jumper, stablemate Southfield Stone can provide the answer in the Betway Pendil Novices’ Chase.

The selection sprang a surprise when getting the better of Angels Breath over hurdles on this card last year and got back to winning ways with a dominant victory at Musselburgh at the start of the month. He probably lacks the raw potential of Master Tommytucker but, right now, he looks a more reliable option.

The Grade Three Betway Handicap Chase looks wide open but Harry Fry’s Just A Sting won over course and distance at Christmas and may be able to follow up.

Newcastle’s feature, provided the meeting survives an early-morning inspection, is the Vertem Eider Handicap Chase and Donna’s Delight looks an appealing each-way price at around 10-1. Sandy Thompson’s charge showed little in his first two starts this season but a wind operation seems to have done the trick and the way he won at Ayr over 3m3f on heavy ground at Ayr last month suggests he’ll handle this extreme test of stamina better than most. The Olly Murphy-trained Calipso Collognes could be his biggest danger.

With Cheltenham just around the corner it feels odd to be thinking about the Flat but there’s a decent card at Lingfield where the Group 3 Betway Winter Derby Stakes is the feature.

This looks a match between the Andrew Balding-trained Bangkok and John Gosden’s Dubai Warrior. Of the pair, marginal preference is for Bangkok who should have a match-fitness edge having broken the course record at today’s venue when winning decisively at the start of the month.

Elsewhere at Lingfield, Good Effort should deliver for favourite backers in the Betway Hever Sprint Stakes.

Selections

Kempton 1.15: Southfield Stone

Kempton 1.50: Fujimoto Flyer (Nap)

Lingfield 2.05: Good Effort (NB)

Kempton 2.25: Song For Someone

Newcastle 2.45: Donna’s Delight(Each-way)

Kempton 3.02: Buzz

Lingfield 3.15: Bangkok

Kempton 3.35: Just A Sting