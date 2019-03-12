NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Forecast for strong winds causing concern for day two of Cheltenham

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 - 01:25 PM

Day two of the Cheltenham Festival could be under threat, with officials anticipating "challenging" weather conditions on Wednesday.

Winds reaching a peak of around 40 miles per hour are forecast to hit the track in the morning, with clerk of the course Simon Claisse keeping a careful eye on developments

He said on the course's official Twitter feed: "We wanted to give an early insight into conditions for tomorrow as the forecast is looking challenging with strong, gusting winds throughout the day.

"We are continually monitoring the situation and will keep racegoers informed as the conditions present themselves."

The forecast provides an uncomfortable late reminder of similar conditions which struck on the same day 11 years ago and caused the cancellation of racing.

The Queen Mother Champion Chase and other high-profile races were instead run later in the week, added to the Thursday and Friday cards.

Racegoers carrying umbrellas arrive for Champion Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

PA

More on this topic

Klassical Dream rules supreme for Mullins and Walsh

Mullins trio poised to make Ruby’s Tuesday

RUBY WALSH: Klassical can give me dream start in opener

Mullins pair lead strong Irish challenge in Ryanair

More in this Section

Sexton: Ireland capable of stopping Welsh juggernaut

How long before trainers employ S&C coaches for their jockeys?

Mullins pair lead strong Irish challenge in Ryanair

What does Zinedine Zidane’s return to Real Madrid mean for Gareth Bale?


Lifestyle

Victoria Beckham’s facialist shares the star’s daily skin routine – and it doesn’t come cheap

How to transform a garden shed in a few simple steps – and 7 ways to use the spruced up space

Why black actors and models are criticising backstage hair and make-up

8 gardening myths it’s time to stop believing

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »