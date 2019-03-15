First Gold Cup for Willie Mullins as Al Boum Photo storms home

Al Boum Photo has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup after the 12/1 shot stormed home after an impressive ride by Paul Townend

The Willie Mullins trained horse was in the lead coming into the last and jumped and finished well to cross the line ahead of Anibale Fly and Bristol de Mai.

It is Mullins' 64th winner at the Cheltenham Festival, but his first ever Gold Cup.

The winning jockey said interviewed seconds after crossing the line beamed: "I can't believe it".

"I just want to thank the owner so much for sticking by me and Willie.

"It's a Gold Cup, I never dreamed I'd ever win it," an emotional Townsend said. "There's only one a year and I never dreamt I'd win it.

"Like any race, when you're going well it's so simple. It's unbelievable and I'm privileged to be riding for Willie Mullins."

Mullins said: "It feels great. I'm delighted for Paul and delighted for connections.

"It's good to get it."

"I was here when my dad (Paddy Mullins) won with Dawn Run and I didn't get home for two days.

"I sort of resigned myself to never winning a Gold Cup. Certain jockeys may never win the feature race of their lives, like the Grand National or the Champion Hurdle. I thought maybe I'm not going to be lucky."