NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

First Gold Cup for Willie Mullins as Al Boum Photo produces strong display

Friday, March 15, 2019 - 03:44 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Al Boum Photo has won the Cheltenham Gold Cup after the 12/1 shot stormed home after an impressive ride by Paul Townend

The Willie Mullins trained horse was in the lead coming into the last and jumped and finished well to cross the line ahead of Anibale Fly and Bristol de Mai.

It is Mullins' 64th winner at the Cheltenham Festival, but his first ever Gold Cup.

The winning jockey said interviewed seconds after crossing the line beamed: "I can't believe it".

"I just want to thank the owner so much for sticking by me and Willie.

"It's a Gold Cup, I never dreamed I'd ever win it," an emotional Townsend said.

More to follow

More on this topic

Bellshill can deliver Gold for Mullins at Chelthenham

Tough choice, but progressive Bellshill is the one for me

Bryony Frost: ‘It doesn’t matter if you’re a boy or a girl’

Enda McEvoy: Why I wouldn’t be partying like it’s 1999

More in this Section

Fleetwood’s first PGA Tour title is just a matter of time – McIlroy

‘I’m excited about this competition’ – Unai Emery targets Europa League trophy

Maurizio Sarri hoping Chelsea avoid Napoli in Europa League quarter-finals

Hamilton tops timesheets in practice for Australian Grand Prix


Lifestyle

The Menu: The latest news from the world of food

The best places to celebrate St Patrick’s Day around the world

Ask an expert: How can I get my child to wear a coat without a battle?

Irish artist Mary Swanzy was a woman of many styles

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 13, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 45
    • 46
    • 47
    • 39

Full Lotto draw results »