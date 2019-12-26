News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Fabulous Faugheen rolls back the years to beat Samcro at Limerick

By Thomas Weekes - PA
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 03:36 PM

Faugheen rolled back the years to add a Grade One triumph over fences to his list of major achievements when winning the Matchbook Betting Exchange Novice Chase at Limerick.

Faugheen and Patrick Mullins win the Grade 1 Matchbook Novice Steeplechase. Photo Healy Racing
Nine times victorious at the top level over the smaller obstacles, the 2015 Champion Hurdle hero showed he was still a formidable force – just days short of turning 12 years old – to lower the colours of another star name in Samcro.

Faugheen enjoyed himself out in front in the hands of Patrick Mullins, but his market rival was never too far away. Tintangle tried to keep tabs on the big two, but fell five fences from the finish, leaving the market principals to fight it out.

They was little between the pair until the second-last fence, where Samcro was put under pressure but could not respond.

Faugheen, trained by Willie Mullins, jumped the last two obstacles in great style and pulled clear to win by 10 lengths. Castlebrook Lad was 22 lengths back in third place.

