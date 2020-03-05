Emily Moon can rise to task on chasing debut

Emily Moon can make a winning debut over fences in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Beginners’ Chase, the first race on today’s seven-race programme in Thurles.

Jessica Harrington’s seven-year-old won one of her two outings in bumpers and two of her 11 outings over timber. Last time out she was pitched in deep and, on ratings, had little chance, but she ran well to be beaten less than 10 lengths behind Elfile.

From the same line as three-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Best Mate, in the main she was a neat and assured jumper of hurdles and has every chance of proving better over fences.

She is quite closely matched with Edene D’arc on their hurdling ratings, but Edene D’arc’s two outings to date over fences have resulted in a fall and an unseated rider. With a clear run she will go close, but Emily Moon has potential for improvement and is readily preferred.

Eklat De Rire will take a great deal of beating in the INH Stallion Owners EBF Maiden Hurdle. Winner of his only outing in a point to point, the Henry De Bromhead-trained runner was quite well backed to make a winning debut over hurdles and, whiel beaten, ran a superb race to finish runner-up to the useful and vastly experienced Foxy Jacks. He can only improve on that and will take a fair bit of beating.

West Cork Wildway should pose the greatest threat. A fine prospect for Paul O’Flynn, he has won two point to points and a bumper and has run two fine races to date over hurdles.

He was no match for Aione last time, but ran well to take second place, nicely clear of subsequent winner Funky Dady.

The ground is probably more testing than he would like but he remains a smart sort in the making and should not be long in making his mark over timber.

Market support for All About Joe would be interesting as he has run with promise on both outings to date, but his best chance probably lies in handicaps in the near future.

There is a very interesting bumper to close the card and Curlew Hill can land the spoils for the Gordon Elliott - Jamie Codd combination.

Well beaten on debut in a hot bumper, he finished a close third to Energumene on his next start, with subsequent maiden hurdle third Eye Van a place behind him. Then trained by Richard O’Brien, he makes his debut for Elliott today and it can be a winning. En Beton is of obvious interest, but market support for Oscar Thyne, who is making his bumper debut after a promising run over hurdles, would be worth taking note of.