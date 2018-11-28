Early-morning greyhound races being introduced to Ireland

Racegoers will have to be up at the crack of dawn, quite literally, as early-morning greyhound races are being introduced to Ireland.

Early-risers face 8:18am starts to watch the weekday races in Kilkenny and Waterford in the coming months.

The new fixtures, announced by the Irish Greyhound Board, are targeted at expanding their televised offering to UK and Irish betting shops, as well as online operators, as part of SIS’s exclusive streaming portfolio.

The first 8:18am meetings will start on Wednesday mornings in Kilkenny next month.

Kilcohan Park in Waterford will host its early starts on Thursday mornings from January 2019 on.

“Irish Greyhound Racing is now broadcast to in excess of 4,000 betting shops in the UK,” said Joe Lewins, Director of Tote Wagering and IT with the Irish Greyhound Board.

“This gives the IGB, and the Irish greyhound industry as a whole, further opportunity to showcase our racing product to the SIS audience and to build on the success of the meetings currently being broadcast throughout Ireland and the UK.

“The IGB welcomes the extension of the SIS programme in both Waterford and Kilkenny. We will continue to promote the product so that Irish greyhound racing can benefit from those exposures and revenues.”