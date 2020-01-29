News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Dublin Racing Festival: Big guns stand ground in Gold Cup

Dublin Racing Festival: Big guns stand ground in Gold Cup
Delta Work (second from right) wins the Savills Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. He will attempt a repeat in the Irish Gold Cup at the same venue this weekend
By Keith Hamer
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Delta Work, Kemboy and Presenting Percy remain on course to renew rivalry at Leopardstown on Sunday, after all three stood their ground for the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Gordon Elliott’s Delta Work lunged late to land a thrilling Savills Chase over the course and distance last month. The Willie Mullins-trained Kemboy was fourth on what was his seasonal reappearance, with Presenting Percy just behind him in fifth.

With most of the champion trainer’s horse improving significantly for a run this season, most bookmakers make Kemboy the marginal favourite to turn the form around with Delta Work and provide Mullins with an 11th Irish Gold Cup success.

Kemboy’s likely rider Paul Townend is hoping that is indeed the case, as he looks to win the prestigious prize for the first time.

“For a long way Kemboy did everything right (in the Savills Chase),” said the champion jockey.

“It’s a track he likes and he showed he has a bit of sparkle. Hopefully he can improve.

“A lot of these horses are the same.

“Even the maidens and the novices are improving from their first run and hopefully the seasoned horses can do the same.”

Pat Kelly’s Presenting Percy was only half a length adrift of Kemboy in the Savills Chase, having previously finished a promising third in the John Durkan at Punchestown.

Connections decided against bidding for a third successive win in last week’s Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran Park, with owner Philip Reynolds keen to bid for Irish Gold Cup glory.

He said: “This horse is hopefully heading to the Cheltenham Gold Cup on March 13 and there’s no point jumping the small ones when you’re going to be jumping the big ones.

“The truth is I came away disappointed after the Savills Chase. I know he was only beaten four lengths, but it was more the manner of the defeat than the distance.

“I expected him to show up better and again that’s another reason why we’re going back as I think he’s better than that, we might ride him slightly differently and I genuinely expect him to be more competitive than in the Savills.”

READ MORE

Fakir D’oudairies ‘in good shape’ for Leopardstown

Reynolds is confident his charge can get the better of Kemboy, adding: “Of course we can win - I thought fence for fence in the Savills our jumping was better than Kemboy’s. Saying that, Kemboy is a course specialist and the dead three miles is probably the minimum Percy needs.

“Whatever beats him (Presenting Percy) is going to win on Sunday.”

Mullins has also left in last year’s Irish Gold Cup hero Bellshill and outsider Cadmium, while Jessica Harrington is set to saddle her Irish Gold Cup, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Punchestown Gold Cup hero of 2017, Sizing John.

Harrington could also run Jett, with Henry de Bromhead’s Troytown Chase winner Chris’s Dream, Tony Martin’s Anibale Fly and Warren Greatrex’s mare La Bague Au Roi completing the 10 confirmations.

The first of four Grade Ones on day two of the Dublin Racing Festival is the Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle, for which De Bromhead’s dual winner Aspire Tower is a red-hot favourite.

His nine potential rivals include Joseph O’Brien’s pair of A Wave Of The Sea and Cerberus and Wolf Prince from Gavin Cromwell’s yard.

There are 15 remaining contenders for the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle, with Elliott retaining an extremely strong hand. The Cullentra handler has left in Abacadabras, Conflated, Easywork and Envoi Allen, while the Mullins team features Asterion Forlonge and Blue Sari.

Mullins is responsible for six of the 12 horses still in the mix for the Flogas Novice Chase, headed by Faugheen.

The Closutton sextet also features Laurina and Melon, Elliott is set to be represented by Battleoverdoyen and O’Brien has confirmed Fakir D’oudairies.

READ MORE

Bristol De Mai the choice in tricky affair

More on this topic

Bristol De Mai the choice in tricky affairBristol De Mai the choice in tricky affair

Pat Keane: Footpad is now one to be avoided at all costsPat Keane: Footpad is now one to be avoided at all costs

Ruby Walsh: Hard to get away from Stormy IrelandRuby Walsh: Hard to get away from Stormy Ireland

Fakir D’oudairies ‘in good shape’ for LeopardstownFakir D’oudairies ‘in good shape’ for Leopardstown

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Tottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter MilanTottenham sell Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan

Debut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland teamDebut for Doris as O’Mahony misses out in Andy Farrell's first Ireland team

Reading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcementReading apologise to Cardiff supporters over discriminatory abuse announcement

Controversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League sideControversial ex-Australia international Israel Folau signs for Rugby League side


Lifestyle

Four graduates tell Siobhan Howe how their fine art degree has influenced their approach to their working life.What use is a degree in fine art? Four graduates answer the question

Terry Gilliam tells Esther McCarthy about the mystery woman who helped him to finally get his Don Quixote film made after 30 yearsTerry Gilliam: Back in the saddle again

Twitch will no longer be the home of esports for Call of Duty, Overwatch and Hearthstone, with those games (and more) going to YouTube instead.Violence in the stream: Big changes for esports

That may say more about how the media treats flaws and beauty than it says about Alicia Keys herself, but nevertheless, it was refreshing at the time to see someone say no to the Hollywood expectations of beauty.The Skin Nerd: Unlocking Alicia Keys’ secrets to gorgeous skin

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »