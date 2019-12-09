Davy Russell hoping for weekend return after illness

Davy Russell hopes to return to the saddle this weekend after falling ill at Punchestown on Sunday.

The three-times champion jockey partnered Mount Ida to finish second in the Voler La Vedette Mares Novice Hurdle and entered the parade ring to ride Artic Pearl in the following race.

However, he did not take up his mount after feeling sick, which caused a delay to racing while Jack Kennedy weighed out to replace him.

Russell subsequently missed the ride on Presenting Percy, who made a promising start to his campaign when third in the featured John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase under JJ Slevin.

Speaking on Monday morning, Russell said: “I still feel a bit sick, to be honest.

“I’m not riding at Tramore tomorrow (Tuesday). Hopefully I’ll be back for the weekend after having some medication.”

Racing in Ireland this weekend is due to take place at Fairyhouse on Saturday and Navan on Sunday.