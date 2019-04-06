Davy Russell dedicates Grand National success to former Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor

Victorious Grand National jockey Davy Russell has dedicated his historic victory on Tiger Roll to former Cork footballer Kieran O'Connor.

The Youghal-native piloted the Gordon Elliott-trained horse to back-to-back titles, the first horse to do so since the legendary Red Rum in 1974.

Davy Russell celebrates with winning owner Michael O'Leary

But amid the celebrations, Russell remembered to pay tribute to O'Connor, who is battling Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

Kieran O'Connor and his family

"There's a guy at home, Kieran O'Connor, from Aghada, and he's going through an enormous battle of his life," said Russell just after passing the post.

"I can't believe it. Ah jaysus, I can't." Brilliant interview with @_Davy_Russel_ after the Corkman wins back to back Grand National's on Tiger Roll!#Aintree #GrandNational pic.twitter.com/G6c6zJzpMB — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 6, 2019

"Just to let him know we're thinking of him.

"He played football for Cork and he gave his life to sport. He's a real fan of mine and this one's for Kieran."

A fundraiser to help cover O'Connor's medical costs surpassed its initial target of €250,000 within days of being launched. Today, it rose above €315,000.

You can donate to the fund here.