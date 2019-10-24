David Mullins airlifted to CUH following Thurles fall

David Mullins was reported to be “alert, speaking and moving all limbs” after being airlifted to Cork University hospital following a heavy fall at Thurles today.

Mullins – who the Grand National at Aintree in 2016 aboard Rule The World – was riding Lean And Keen for Sean Bryne in the www.thurlesraces.ie Handicap Chase, when falling at the fourth fence.

On the second circuit, the fence was bypased as Mullins was attended to by medical staff, before an air ambulance was called and landed on the track. As a result, the following race was delayed by 30 minutes.

Providing an update via the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board account on Twitter, Dr Linsey Mason said: “David Mullins has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital for further investigation following a fall in the second race.

“David was alert, speaking, moving all limbs and comfortable leaving @thurlesraces.”

It added: “The IHRB would also like to acknowledge the rapid response of the Air Ambulance Service.”