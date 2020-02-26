Cork pub to host Cheltenham preview in aid of Children’s Hospital

The annual Cheltenham Preview Night at Larry Tompkins’ Bar takes place tomorrow night and, as previously, the event is being run in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Larry Tompkins outside his pub on Lavitt's Quay in Cork.

Entry to the venue on Lavitt’s Quay costs €10 and heading the list of names on the panel is former Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper.

The former Gigginstown House Stud-retained rider made a welcome return to the big time when partnering Latest Exhibition to Grade 1 success at this season’s Dublin Racing Festival and Paul Nolan’s runner will be amongst his book of rides for the upcoming Festival.

He will be giving invaluable insight to the meeting, which gets underway in less than a fortnight.

The ever-entertaining Tony Mullins returns once more, as does former bookmaker Johnny Dineen.

The night is being hosted by Joe Seward and entry to the preview, which begins at 8pm, includes a free €5 bet with Ladbrokes.

Tickets are available at the door.