News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Cork pub to host Cheltenham preview in aid of Children’s Hospital

By Sports Desk Staff
Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - 11:35 AM

The annual Cheltenham Preview Night at Larry Tompkins’ Bar takes place tomorrow night and, as previously, the event is being run in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Larry Tompkins outside his pub on Lavitt's Quay in Cork.
Larry Tompkins outside his pub on Lavitt's Quay in Cork.

Entry to the venue on Lavitt’s Quay costs €10 and heading the list of names on the panel is former Gold Cup-winning jockey Bryan Cooper.

The former Gigginstown House Stud-retained rider made a welcome return to the big time when partnering Latest Exhibition to Grade 1 success at this season’s Dublin Racing Festival and Paul Nolan’s runner will be amongst his book of rides for the upcoming Festival.

He will be giving invaluable insight to the meeting, which gets underway in less than a fortnight.

The ever-entertaining Tony Mullins returns once more, as does former bookmaker Johnny Dineen.

The night is being hosted by Joe Seward and entry to the preview, which begins at 8pm, includes a free €5 bet with Ladbrokes.

Tickets are available at the door.

READ MORE

Champion Hurdle hopes impress Henderson

More on this topic

The Mug’s Game: Photo finish - but I end up a winnerThe Mug’s Game: Photo finish - but I end up a winner

Ruby at his very best on Klassical DreamRuby at his very best on Klassical Dream

Good week, bad week: In National Hunt racing it’s all about relationshipsGood week, bad week: In National Hunt racing it’s all about relationships

Photo picture perfect as Willie Mullins gets Gold Cup monkey off his backPhoto picture perfect as Willie Mullins gets Gold Cup monkey off his back

TOPIC: Cheltenham Festival

More in this Section

Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from SaracensLiam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join UlsterFormer Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

Wait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’sWait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’s


Lifestyle

Could happier, healthy older age be all about mindset? Lauren Taylor speaks to the author of a new book aiming to transform our approach to ageing.Worried about getting older? How to embrace ageing positively

Think you know Irish food? Chef Jp McMahon talks Ella Walker through some of Ireland’s more surprising historical dishes.Chef Jp McMahon: Irish recipe archives show ‘people would literally eat anything that moved’

Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, Sam Wylie-Harris shines a spotlight on the women blazing trails in the wine world.How female winemakers are shaping the way we drink

Queer Eye’s Tan France shares his key rule for what to wear, writes Ella WalkerTan France’s top fashion rule (even though he hates rules)

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »