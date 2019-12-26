News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Clan Des Obeaux wins again to give Nicholls 11th King George

Clan Des Obeaux ridden by jockey Sam Twiston-Davies after winning the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase during day one of the Winter Festival at Kempton Park Racecourse. Photo: Steven Paston/PA
By Graham Clark - PA
Thursday, December 26, 2019 - 03:40 PM

Last year’s winner Clan Des Obeaux provided Paul Nicholls with a record 11th victory in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Although only five runners went to post for the traditional Boxing Day feature, the race did not lack intrigue, with the defending champion Clan Des Obeaux taken on by his top-class stablemate Cyrname, Betfair Chase hero Lostintranslation, Irish raider Footpad and outsider Aso.

Having inflicted a first career defeat over jumps on Altior at Ascot last month, Cyrname was the well-backed 5-4 favourite, with Harry Cobden siding with him over Clan Des Obeaux.

After initially taking a lead from Aso, Cyrname adopted his customary prominent position at the head of affairs with over a circuit to go – and was still just about in front rounding the home turn.

However, 11-2 chance Clan Des Obeaux was travelling the better of the pair in the hands of Sam Twiston-Davies and pulled right away between the final two fences, winging the last to score by 21 lengths.

Cyrname boxed on to finish second and provide the champion trainer with a one-two, ahead of Footpad in third.

The big disappointment was the Colin Tizzard-trained Lostintranslation, who seemed to be struggling to keep tabs early on and was ultimately pulled up by Robbie Power, having briefly looked like he might play a part at one stage.

Nicholls said: “I’ve always said he’s a better horse this year, as he’s a year older and stronger. If he keeps going forward it could put him in the Gold Cup picture.

“It was a tough call for Harry (which horse to ride), I couldn’t really advise him what to do, it was a tough one.”

He added: “We’ve got to for 12 now, haven’t we? There’s no reason why both horses won’t be back next year. I just love winning the good races – preparing the horses for the big days is what I really enjoy more than anything now.

“It’s fantastic.”

Horse Racing

