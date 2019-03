Cheltenham: Duc Des Genievres dazzles in Arkle Trophy demolition

Duc Des Genievres ran out a facile winner of the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy at Cheltenham.

With trainer Willie Mullins having already teamed up with Ruby Walsh to land the opening Supreme Novices' Hurdle with Klassical Dream, Duc Des Genievres was a 5-1 shot to follow up in the hands of Paul Townend.

Jockey Paul Townend wins the Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase with Duc Des Genievres during Champion Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse.

The result was scarcely in doubt, with the six-year-old grey fencing fluently throughout the two-mile contest in behind the pacesetting Knocknanuss, before taking over the lead still full of running before the home turn.

Clondaw Castle briefly looked a threat, but soon weakened as Duc Des Genievres found another gear in the straight to leave his rivals trailing in his wake.

Us And Them came home best of the rest, but passed the post some 13 lengths behind the dominant winner.

Glen Forsa unseated Jonathan Burke early on, while 100-30 favourite Hardline never threatened to land a telling blow.

PA & Digital Desk

Klassical Dream rules supreme for Mullins and Walsh

Klassical Dream provided Willie Mullins with a record sixth victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the first race of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival.

It is 24 years since the winning-most trainer in Festival history first landed the traditional curtain-raiser with Tourist Attraction (1995), since when he has struck gold with Ebaziyan (2007), Champagne Fever (2013), Vautour (2014) and Douvan (2015).

This year Mullins fired a twin assault, with 6-1 shot Klassical Dream renewing rivalry with stablemate Aramon after the pair fought out the finish of a Grade One at Leopardstown last month.

Ruby Walsh on Klassical Dream celebrates winning the first race of the day. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Ruby Walsh - the most successful jockey in Festival history - always had Klassical Dream in prime position as he tracked the pacesetting Brandon Castle before taking over the lead racing down the hill.

It was clear rounding the home turn the five-year-old - who was at the forefront of a false start to the race - had his rivals in serious trouble and he powered up the hill to score by four and a half lengths under a jubilant Walsh.

The Olly Murphy-trained pair of Thomas Darby (28-1) and Itchy Feet (25-1) finished second and third respectively.

Mullins said: "It was a terrific performance and he is good horse. We took a risk running him on goodish firm ground at home, but we thought he had an engine on him.

"We debated whether to go for the other race (Ballymore Novices' Hurdle), but when we saw this rain coming we said we would come for this race. The forecast was a big thing once we knew this ground was coming.

"He was well within his own cruising speed. He looks a real good one on this type of ground. He is a very good horse.

"We came away from his work at the Curragh last week thinking he was one that was going to take a lot of beating, no matter what he came up against."

The winner was running in the colours of late owner John Coleman, and Mullins added: "It's a very poignant victory for us, as John had a lot of cheaper horses with us and then he retired and sold his business and said 'here is a few quid, go and buy me a Cheltenham horse' and this was the horse.

"Jo (wife) and his family are here, which is fantastic. It is a very emotional victory for us, which is fantastic. I'm delighted it happened for his family."

Murphy was delighted with the efforts of his pair.

He said: "I'm over the moon, they are two horses I've always held in high regard and they've finished second and third.

"I'm not someone who jumps up and down about finishing second and third, but it's my first full season and I've got to keep telling myself that - to have two in a Grade One alone is great.

"The rain hasn't helped either of them, they both want good ground. They were both given very good rides and unfortunately they've just bumped into a very good one.

"I'll definitely step one of them up in trip, whether we go two and a half at Aintree or wait for Punchestown, as we've beaten the rest of the Irish and I wouldn't be afraid to travel.

"I just wouldn't be mad to run on this ground again."

PA & Digital Desk