Cheltenham 2020: The roar will be primal

It’s frightening to think the illegal presence of some animal in a market in the province of Hubei, in a city most of us had never previously heard of and few will ever visit could have such a profound and deadly impact on the world.

Doing all we can to thwart the coronavirus is more important than the Cheltenham Festival or any other sporting event or leisure gathering, but what has contributed to making it a global outbreak is also what helps to make events such as the Cheltenham Festival so great.

The maxim ‘it’s a small world’ has seldom been so patently advertised.

Advances in travel have made possible so much of what we take for granted. In any 24-hour period, you could be halfway around the world, in an environment alien to you, enjoying an experience which, not that many years ago, would have been all but unthinkable.

And home again the following day.

For each of the next four days, what more than 60,000 of us, from all corners of the globe, will choose to do is to enjoy the best National Hunt action on offer.

The situation could change, but for now the meeting has been given the green light, and what a treat it will be. It’s difficult to remember a time there were so many mouth-watering clashes to look forward to.

Every year, Tuesday sets the scene, the Champion Hurdle usually the standard-bearer. This year is different and there’s quite a strong chance that the customary feature will be lost amongst the quality of the other races.

Whilst there’s no obvious superstar in the Champion Hurdle, the future looks bright. The Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is just one race that should ensure so. Shiskin, Asterion Forlonge, Abacadabras, Fiddlerontheroof, and Chantry House all lining up would be quite enough, but with the ground softening, the unbeaten Envoi Allen could trump the lot.

Leading Arkle fancies Notebook, Fakir D’oudairies, and Cash Back will maintain the momentum, and if there is a lull through the middle part of the program, including the Champion Hurdle, how about the clash between Benie Des Dieux and Honeysuckle in the Mares’ Hurdle to bring Day One to a crescendo?

Wednesday starts with the Ballymore Novice Hurdle and the likes of Sporting John, The Big Breakaway, and The Big Getaway clashing. Follow that with Minella Indo and possibly Allaho in the RSA Chase.

And then the pièce de résistance: the Champion Chase. Altior (if fit) v Defi Du Seuil v Chacun Pour Soi. That’s a race for the ages, offering flashbacks to the days of Moscow Flyer, Well Chief and Azertyuiop, or even Viking Flagship, Travado, Deep Sensation, and Remittance Man. It might be the race of the meeting.

With Tiger Roll’s presence, the Cross Country Chase is no bit-part player. Seeking a hat-trick here — as he will in the Aintree Grand National — he alone would go a long way towards filling the expansive Prestbury Park site. He’s seeking a fifth win at the Festival, you know.

The third day and has often felt like a third wheel, but Paisley Park has the potential to write a little history on Thursday by becoming a two-time winner of the Stayers’ Hurdle, and A Plus Tard taking on Min, Frodon, and Riders Onthe Storm makes the Ryanair a race to savour.

AND then we roll onto Friday, where the Gold Cup is the highlight. But the day begins with a race which could be a pointer to future Champion Hurdles, Arkles and even Gold Cups.

It’s the Triumph Hurdle, arguably the best for many a year.

Solo cost the price of a small mansion and, if ever it can be said, looked worth almost every penny when winning the Adonis on his only start to date in Britain. That he is 3-1 and not 1-3 says much of the opposition.

Allmankind is unbeaten in three outings over hurdles and could be anything, while Goshen is bidding for an eighth straight success and looks every inch a monster. The fact that Apsire Tower might get lost in the equation tells another tale.

And to end the week to a high, Al Boum Photo could join the elite band of back-to-back Cheltenham Gold Cup winners. He has serious opposition, but was there ever a soft Gold Cup?

In 2001 it was foot and mouth disease, in 2019 it was almost equine flu, in 2020 it might have been coronavirus and in 2021, ’22, or ’23 it could be something as mundane as snow.

This year, thankfully, Cheltenham is set to go ahead and when the tapes go up for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and that famous roar rings around the Cotswolds, we’ll forget, for a bit, that there was ever a threat to it occurring.

Dalo's Cheltenham preview: The magic and madness of festival week.With a few tips thrown in