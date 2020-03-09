Cheltenham 2020: It’s not just about Willie v Gordon — though it often feels like it is

Let's think back for a moment. Monday April 25, 2017. The day before the Punchestown Festival in the season Willie Mullins had his unceremonious parting with owners Gigginstown House Stud, losing 60 horses in a heartbeat. As we looked forward to the National Hunt finale, Gordon Elliott held a significant advantage in the trainers’ championship, which he was bidding to win for the first time.

Earlier in the season, Elliott has dethroned Mullins as leading trainer at the Cheltenham Festival, though that meant little in the grander scheme of the Irish trainers’ championship — the title he covets most.

Coming from relative obscurity to be a tremendous force in the sport is something the trainer is immensely proud of — and rightly so. Beating Mullins, a renowned figure from a leading racing dynasty, to the trainers’ title would be the pinnacle. That he held the advantage with just five days to go was already a huge statement of intent, but not enough for the ceaselessly ambitious Elliott.

Punchestown 2017 began well for the championship leader, particularly Wednesday’s two Grade 1s with Champagne Classic and Fayonagh. But, the Closutton juggernaut engaged top gear on Thursday and drove relentlessly through the remainder of the week and on to yet another title for Mullins — a 10th consecutive championship, and 11th in total. It was a body blow to the Elliott team, and one that would be revisited 12 months later.

Back to the present day and to the eve of a Cheltenham Festival which so nearly never happened. Mullins is in front in the Irish trainers’ championship, likely heading for title number 14. It’s not over, but those of us who thought there may have been achanging of the guard by now have been schooled in the fact Punchestown is still Mullins’ domain, and the prize money which comes with it can be decisive.

Elliott’s day will come. Of that there’s no doubt. For now, though, he must be content with smaller victories, and if one could wish, inultimately losing the war, to win just one battle thenCheltenham would be it. And Elliott has shown he has what it takes.

He announced his arrival on the training scene by winning the Aintree Grand National with Silver Birch, just two years after Mullins secured his only success to date in the race. The Meath trainer has since added two more, with the history-making Tiger Roll, and won a Cheltenham Cup before Mullins.

In becoming the leading trainer at the 2017 festival, he prevented Mullins from completing a five-timer, and when he followed up in 2018 it was further proof, if it were needed, that Elliott, as a title-challenging trainer, was here to stay.

Mullins wrested it back in 2019 and, to the immense credit of both men, they have kept Nicky Henderson at bay for seven years.

THIS week, Elliott and Mullins will match up quite well in terms of runners, with close to 50 apiece, and what they bring to the festival is much of what makes it so special right now.

Since Elliott’s arrival on, the two men have filled the forecast spot in numerous races at this meeting and, curiously, in such circumstances it’s the Co Meath trainer who has tended to come out on top.

Killultagh Vic leading Noble Endeavor across the line and Let’s Dance beating Barra went in favour of the Closutton trainer, but Elliott enjoyed the bragging rights when Farclas held Mr Adjudicator, Envoi Allen just denied Blue Sari, Labaik readily accounted for Melon, Apple’s Jade got the better of Vroum Vroum Mag and, most significantly in their close calls to date at the festival, when Don Cossack beat Djakadam to the Cheltenham Gold Cup of 2016, a race in which Don Poli — then trained by Mullins but later to join Elliott — finished third.

The next four days promise much more of the same. Think Asterion Forlonge and Envoi Allen in the Supreme; Carefully Selected and Battleoverdoyen, Appreciate It and Queens Brook, Al Boum Photo and Delta Work and perhaps even Samcro and Faugheen. It’s not just Willie vs Gordon, but you’d be forgiven for thinking it often feels like it.

For now, Mullins is the most decorated trainer in the history of the festival, with a huge haul of 65 winners, which is one for every year of his life, and one to spare.

That latest one is the most significant of all. It was Al Boum Photo, who gave the master trainer the first Cheltenham Gold Cup success he craved and, fittingly, put him one ahead of Henderson on the all-time list.

Elliott is considerably behind Mullins, with 24 festival successes, but he is 22 years his junior and is doing his utmost to narrow the deficit. His first winner was in the 2011, 16 years after Mullins made the breakthrough. It’s a fascinating dynamic watching two masters of their trade clash so intensely at different stages of their career. Cheltenham provides the ideal stage. Let battle commence once more.

Dalo's Cheltenham preview: The magic and madness of festival week.With a few tips thrown in