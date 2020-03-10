Cheltenham 2020: Day 1 Diary - Big crowd despite coronavirus uncertainty

A crowd of more than 60,000 attended day one of the Cheltenham Festival, after officials at the track backed measures in place on course to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

A total of 60,664 was around 7,000 fewer than the record number present for the opening day of the famous meeting 12 months ago.

Ian Renton, regional head of racing south-west for Jockey Club Racecourses, was anticipating a drop on last year's opening-day attendance - when a record 67,934 packed into Prestbury Park - because advance sales across the four-day meeting have not been as buoyant over the last two weeks.

"We are very happy with the crowd of 60,664 considering the uncertainty of the last fortnight."

Tom Deane, from Dublin, said: "It definitely seems a bit quieter. We've just been for a drink in the Centaur (bar), and usually you can't move an inch, but today it was quite comfortable.”

Big-race jockeys were briefed by Cheltenham staff at the course yesterday on best practice to limit covid-19 - and recognising any potential symptoms.

Harry Cobden, who will ride Clan Des Obeaux in the Gold Cup on Friday, said: "The doctors, as you would expect, are taking it all very seriously and if anyone does have any symptoms we are to report them straight away.

"We have been told to wash our hands more regularly, like what has been advised, for at least 20 seconds.”

Robbie Power said: "There are extra hand sanitisers in there and signs about. Everyone will just be giving thumbs up instead of shaking hands.

"It would have been a terrible shame if the Festival was off, but the health of everyone is the thing that is first and foremost on everyone's mind.”

Nico de Boinville, who won the Supreme Novices on Shishkin, added: "We are not at the same stage as Italy and all we can do is listen to what the Government have told us.

"I suppose we should be thinking about social distancing as well to help stop any spreading.

"We don't know how long this will be around for and it could be around for a long time, but at this stage we are still lucky to go ahead with the Festival, so we just have to kick on."

Richard Johnson will need to pass the doctor on Wednesday if he is to take his rides on day two of the Cheltenham Festival.

The multiple champion jockey was partnering the Olly Murphy-trained Brewin'upastorm in Tuesday's Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy when he was unseated at the 10th fence.

BHA spokesman Robin Mounsey said: "Richard Johnson was stood down for the day by the doctor. He will need to pass a medical examination in the morning to be able to take his rides."

He has three booked rides on Wednesday and three more on Thursday, including Apple's Jade in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle.

In other jockey news, Paddy Brennan, who was riding Jarveys Plate when the horse fell at the third fence in the Northern Trust Company Novices' Handicap Chase, was taken to hospital for X-rays.

Media rights holders remain hopeful of agreeing a new deal with ITV for racing coverage from 2021 onwards.

Reports suggest the channel could be in danger of losing the live rights to televise racing in Britain because it could not guarantee the biggest events, including Cheltenham, will be shown on its main channel from next year.

There are nine months remaining on the existing four-year deal, with talks ongoing between ITV and the Racecourse Media Group (RMG), who deal with media rights sales on behalf of the courses.

A spokesperson said: "Discussions continue, and we're pushing towards a win-win outcome for both parties."

RMG is similarly optimistic, with a spokesperson adding: "Commercial discussions are at an advanced stage, and we are very hopeful of a positive outcome in the near future."