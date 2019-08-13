News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D’Allen set to miss title defence

Champion Hurdle hero Espoir D’Allen set to miss title defence
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 11:40 AM

Champion Hurdle winner Espoir D’Allen is unlikely to run in the 2019-20 National Hunt season after an accident at home.

A surprise winner at Cheltenham in March, the Gavin Cromwell-trained five-year-old has nevertheless won eight of his nine starts over hurdles to date.

Espoir D’Allen took a fall when returning to the yard from the gallops last week and is currently in Fethard Equine Hospital where he continues to be assessed.

Owner JP McManus’ racing manager Frank Berry said: “Unfortunately he reared over when he got spooked on his way back to the yard last week.

“He’s at Fethard and they are thoroughly checking him over. As yet we’re not exactly sure, but it looks like he’ll be out for the season. Hopefully we’ll know a bit more by the end of the week.

“It’s a real blow for Gavin and his team who did so well with him last season.

“I suppose if there’s any saving grace in all this, it is that he’s only a five-year-old, he’s young enough to be given plenty of time.”

More on this topic

Aidan Coleman: ‘It’s fairly hectic but it’s all I’ve ever known and I’m really enjoying it’Aidan Coleman: ‘It’s fairly hectic but it’s all I’ve ever known and I’m really enjoying it’

Ireland’s long-lasting love affair with racing festivalsIreland’s long-lasting love affair with racing festivals

Early Doors can initiate good day in Galway for JP McManusEarly Doors can initiate good day in Galway for JP McManus

No stopping Borice as Gordon Elliott lands third Galway Plate in four yearsNo stopping Borice as Gordon Elliott lands third Galway Plate in four years

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

Cullen sizes up World Cup contendersCullen sizes up World Cup contenders

‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’‘Fennelly was not mentioned enough after semi-final’

Cody has faced up to seven Tipp bossesCody has faced up to seven Tipp bosses

Even the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrivesEven the greatest of them all feels ‘helpless’ when matchday arrives


Lifestyle

Country manor offers style, character and plenty of relaxation, writes Rowena Walsh.Lots of luxury and character at Lyrath country manor

Helen O’Callaghan on the difficulties students face in living away from home.College accommodation: Secure, affordable housing proving a real challenge

I chose Commerce because it is an extremely broad sector of Business.Student profile: When choosing a course, it's good to keep your options open

The rain put a damper on the outdoor events at Kilkenny Arts Festival, but there were plenty stand-outs among the classical music events, writes Cathy Desmond.Plenty of stand-outs at Kilkenny Arts Festival despite the rainfall

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »