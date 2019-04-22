Burrows Saint wins Irish Grand National

Willie Mullins smashed his BoyleSports Irish Grand National hoodoo as Burrows Saint led home a one-two-three for the trainer in the marathon handicap chase at Fairyhouse.

The well-backed 6/1 favourite was given a confident ride by Ruby Walsh, who was winning the race for a third time, to lift the first prize from stable companions Isleofhopendreams and Acapella Bourgeois.

Total Recall, another of Mullins' seven runners, set the pace before Whisperinthebreeze built up a decent lead on the final circuit.

He was soon reeled in by the Mullins' brigade though, with Burrows Saint, owned by Rich Ricci, going on from three out.

Walsh kept a bit in reserve on the six-year-old to hold the challenge of Isleofhopendreams (20/1), who was also second in this race last year.

Acapella Bourgeois (18/1) was third to complete a Mullins clean sweep, with Snugsborough Benny (14/1), trained by Liam Cusack, in fourth.

Burrows Saint (6/1), trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by Ruby Walsh, has won the Boylesports Irish Grand National.#rteracing #rtesport pic.twitter.com/B2T6kHc96a— RTÉ Racing (@RTEracing) April 22, 2019

READ MORE Danny Fowler’s record turns to dust at the Crucible

- Press Association