Blue Point completes remarkable Royal Ascot double

Blue Point clung on grimly to complete a remarkable Royal Ascot double in the Diamond Jubilee Stakes.

Having successfully defended his crown in the King's Stand on Tuesday, Charlie Appleby's five-year-old was turned out just four days later in a bid to follow in the hoofprints of the Australian speedball Choisir - the last horse to win both races in 2003.

With the rapid Kachy adopting his customary pacesetting role, the 6-4 favourite got the perfect lead into the race and his rider James Doyle was still sitting motionless racing inside the final two furlongs.

Once asked to go about his business, Blue Point quickly took a couple of lengths out of the field and at that stage looked set to score decisively.

However, the Michael Stoute-trained Dream Of Dreams and Danny Tudhope finished with a real flourish and were only a head down at the line.

Kachy boxed on to finish third ahead of Speak In Colours in fourth.

Appleby said: "I thought about doing both races after he did a great piece of work the week before the King's Stand.

"His Highness (Sheikh Mohammed) came into town a bit early and was looking round at the Ascot runners, and I said if he was happy I'd leave Blue Point in on the Saturday and let's just dream we can win the King's Stand and give ourselves the opportunity of potentially having a crack at the Diamond Jubilee.

"He's going to retire this year and he's a superstar of a horse.

"We've had him since he was two, he won the Gimcrack and has been phenomenal. Full credit to the team at home.

"Sheikh Mohammed made the call. I just gave him the information on the horse. It was so sporting of him to bring Masar back as well. That is what the sport is all about, seeing good horses through their three- and four-year-old careers."

Doyle said: "He's a horse you dream about. He's learnt what his job is all about and has learnt with each race. He went down to the start like a complete professional.

"He was a little bouncy and excitable in the gates, but he jumps and travels, just everything you need to do. Kachy ran a hell of a lick and I was trying to keep a lid on my horse.

"He is so genuine, he was trying to run him down earlier than ideal, so I was trying to preserve all his energy for as long as I could. I was mindful going that extra furlong.

"When we got there he was a bit lonely, he felt the other horse come and stuck his neck out. He's an amazing horse. Maybe five and a half furlongs would be easier!"

He added: "Full credit to Charlie. I feel sorry for Will (Buick). This is a massive meeting for him to miss out on, but he's here in full support. It's great to see him."

Stoute said: "It would have been nicer if there'd been one more stride, but we are delighted with the performance. He has been progressing all year and is in a good place. He will go to the July Cup now.

"He was running very well in Group races last year without winning one, but he has improved and has become calmer and is saving his energy."

Tom Dascombe said of Kachy: "I'm delighted with him. He has been a super horse on the all-weather all winter.

"He is so fast into his stride and after a furlong he was four lengths clear. I think over six he has got that much early speed they let him go, but over five they are all with him.

"He is in the July Cup, we will have a look and see. I don't think we will drop him back to five, we will keep him at six."

