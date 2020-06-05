Billy Lee Q&A: 'Anytime I feel low I remember how lucky I am to be living my dream'

A: To become a top jump jockey.
A: I used to love watching Conor O’Dwyer and Charlie Swan riding when I went racing.
I did my apprenticeship with Tommy Stack in Tipperary and he taught me so much. My mam is good for advice too.
I love chilling out and binge-watching shows on Netflix when I get the chance.
We had horses at home so was always around them.
Fiesolana. We won the Group 1 Coolmore Fastnet Rock Matron Stakes at the inaugural Longines Irish Champions Weekend at Leopardstown in 2014.
A: I have been very lucky to ride some good horses so it’s hard to pick a favourite one. Fiesolana, Romanised, Katla, Agnes Stewart, Decrypt, Zorija Rose and Jalmira to name a few…….
It was at the Galway Festival for Tommy Stack on a horse called Zeno. I was a bit nervous but luckily the horse looked after me well.
It takes a while to learn race tactics and it’s important to watch the best jockeys growing up.
Zeno obliged again at Sligo Racecourse in August 2002. I was on cloud nine for a few days.
Winning the Group 2 in Doncaster on Agnes Stewart for Eddie Lynam on Friday and then winning Group 1 Coolmore Fasnet Rock Matron Stakes the next day on Fiesolana for Willie McCreery at Leopardstown at the first Longines Irish Champions Weekend in 2014.
Cork Racecourse has been very good to me.
I’m not too sure! I only ever had horses on my mind since I was a kid.
To ride Istabraq would have been a dream.
I do a lot of sweating, so I don’t get much time to overthink things and feel pressure.
I study form a lot!.
Being a jockey has been my dream so anytime I feel low I remember how lucky I am to be living my dream.
A: I just say to myself tomorrow is another day.
Limerick winning the All Ireland in 2018. My dad has died in April of that year and he was a big follower of Limerick hurling, so it meant a great deal more.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It is a funny show.
Listening to the Greatest Showman soundtrack.
: The Pretender - Foo Fighters; The Cranberries – Zombie; The Killers - Mr Brightside.
My mam. She kept us all going through the hard times.
Steak and chips.
I like going on holidays around Ireland especially the west coast.
To be champion jockey.
Knockfierna - You can see five counties from it.
Horses.
We have a farm so there is always work to be done.
Keep the chin up hopefully this will all be over soon.
Travel more.