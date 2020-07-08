Bellewstown tips: Loudest Whisper in with a shout

Allora Yeats and Mark Gallagher (orange cap) win the Bellewstown Handicap earlier this month from Dollar Value (black) and Loudest Whisper (pink & black). Healy Racing Photo

National Hunt action at Bellewstown gets the day’s racing underway in Ireland and Rachael Blackmore can guide Loudest Whisper to an overdue first success when they contest the second division of the Thanks To The Frontline Workers Handicap.

While she has been busy on the Flat without success, Eamon Delaney’s mare has had just three runs thus far over hurdles and there was the distinct promise in the most recent of them. She begins her handicap career over hurdles on a mark of 89, which looks within compass for the five-year-old.

She comes here on the back of three decent runs on the flat and has a distinct fitness edge over many of her rivals. With Blackmore a good booking, she can get off the mark in what is a modest race.

Infuse and Forgetthesurprise are two of her more interesting rivals, both also trying handicap company over hurdles for the first time.

David Dunne’s Important Message was a runaway winner here last week can follow up in the first division of the two-mile handicap. Raised 11lbs for that success, he gets to run off a 5lb higher mark today and with Davy Russell in the saddle this time, he can take full advantage.

With a fine debut experience under his belt, the Donnacha O’Brien-trained Southern Cape is bound to be difficult to beat in the opener at Gowran Park and will be priced accordingly.