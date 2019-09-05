Barry Geraghty sets sights on October return

Barry Geraghty has delayed his comeback from a broken leg until next month.

Geraghty suffered the injury at the Grand National meeting at Aintree in April and had hoped to return to action at the Listowel Festival next week.

However, on the advice of his surgeon, Geraghty – who has been riding out in recent weeks for Jessica Harrington, Gordon Elloitt and Gavin Cromwell – has decided to give the leg more time to recover.

He told attheraces.com on Thursday: “I saw my surgeon yesterday and he’s pleased with the progress, but feels I should give it one more month to strengthen before returning to race-riding.

“My fitness is improving all the time and I should be in good shape to start back in early October.”