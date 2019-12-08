News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Another setback rules Douvan out of scheduled appearance at Christmas

Another setback rules Douvan out of scheduled appearance at Christmas
By Alan Magee
Sunday, December 08, 2019 - 08:46 PM

Willie Mullins has been forced to rule Douvan out of a scheduled appearance at Christmas due to a setback.

The supremely-talented but fragile chaser returned from nearly 600 days off the track to win the Clonmel Oil Chase in very impressive fashion last month.

He had appeared to set up a crack at the Paddy Power-sponsored two-mile Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas, but his name did not appear among the entries last week.

Speaking after watching Min win a second John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown, Mullins confirmed that unfortunately Douvan will be spending Christmas on the sidelines.

“Douvan didn’t come out of his race well, but it’s not the problem he had before. It’s a back-end problem and he must have hit a fence in Clonmel,” said Mullins.

He’s going to miss Christmas, but hopefully will be back after that.

READ MORE

Min rises to task to retain crown at Punchestown

DouvanHorse Racing

More in this Section

Pellegrini vows not to underestimate out-of-form ArsenalPellegrini vows not to underestimate out-of-form Arsenal

Ballyboden stage late burst to claim Leinster titleBallyboden stage late burst to claim Leinster title

Mayo legend Ciarán McDonald joins James Horan's backroom teamMayo legend Ciarán McDonald joins James Horan's backroom team

Heineken Cup: Connacht suffer four-try defeat to GloucesterHeineken Cup: Connacht suffer four-try defeat to Gloucester


Lifestyle

A decade on from their split, Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta are back together for a tour of the UK and Ireland in April next year.The Pussycat Dolls: Using the second of their nine lives

Ellie O’Byrne paid a visit to the Kabin in Knocknaheeny to see the supportive atmosphere that gave rise to the duo behind the ‘Yeah Boy’ hit.You’d need to have had your head buried in the sand not to have come across MC Tiny and MC The King

Aoife Buckley, one of the recipients of this year's Gaisce Gold award: It's ok to be different.School Daze with Aoife Buckley: I started working towards the Gaisce Awards in third year

Festive seasons come and go, but some moments can never be forgotten, discovers Donal O’Keeffe.Stories of Christmas past and present

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »