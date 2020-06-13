Albigna has plenty going for her in ‘1000’ at Curragh

Albigna, owned by the Niarchos Family, can emulate her former stable companion Alpha Centauri by taking today’s renewal at the Curragh.

She finished very strongly to make a winning debut over six furlongs and followed up with an even stronger finish in a Group 2 over the same trip. She was found to be in season when a shade disappointing but not beaten far behind subsequent Newmarket 2000 Guineas winner Love in the Moyglare but bounced back to winning ways in a Group 1 in Longchamp.

She rounded off her season with a trip to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf and ran a superb race to be a fast-finishing fourth behind Sharing.

Having experienced a lot last season, she should be more than ready for today’s assignment, and her stable could hardly be in better form. She had the best form last year and, in the expectation of much more to come, she will be very hard to beat.

Peaceful won one of her three outings last season and was touched off by a debutant in listed race on her final start of last season, but she can still prove the best of the Ballydoyle brigade.

Joseph O’Brien’s New York Girl is another fine prospect worth noting, and it is also interesting to note that Colin Keane has opted for once-raced maiden Roca Roma over Group 3-placed stablemate Even So.

Aidan O’Brien can take the Group 2 Lanwades Stud Stakes with Magic Wand. This is her easiest task for quite some time, and she can make the most of the opportunity.

Stablemate Lancaster House was found to be lame post-race when beaten on his final start of last season, but the previously unbeaten colt can bounce back to winning ways in the Group 3 Coolmore Calyx Gladness Stakes.

The action moves to Leopardstown tomorrow and Loveisthehigherlaw can get her season off to the perfect start by taking the listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Noblesse Stakes. Unraced at two, she won two of her three starts last season, and is very closely matched with one of tomorrow’s rivals, Camphor, on two of those lines of form.

She beat that rival first time and was just behind her when fourth in a listed race on her first start, but there were still some signs of greenness on the latter occasion and she is open to plenty of improvement.

Her stable has started the season in good form and was unlucky not to be amongst the winners this week, but she can right that wrong with victory this afternoon.

Twilight Payment can take the listed Saval Beg Stakes for Joseph O’Brien. He has not yet got off the mark since joining this yard, but he won five times for Jim Bolger and made a promising first start for new connections when not beaten far in the Irish St Leger.

He won this race last year, beating Falcon Eight, who re-opposes, and can confirm the form.