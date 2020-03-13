Al Boum Photo joins Best Mate in Gold Cup record books for dominant Mullins and Townend

Al Boum Photo became the first back-to-back winner of the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup since the great Best Mate as he triumphed again for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates winning the Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase with Al Boum Photo during day four of the Cheltenham Festival. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA

Sent off the 100-30 favourite, Al Boum Photo travelled well throughout for Townend and seized control jumping the last as Lostintranslation tried his best to challenge.

Santini also emerged from behind to stake his claim and the three of them battled it out up the hill, with Al Boum Photo hanging on at the line.

Santini took second, with Lostintranslation third, and Monalee back in fourth.

Al Boum Photo follows in the hoofprints of Best Mate, who won the race three times between 2002 and 2004.

It was a fourth winner from four races on the day for Mullins, and a third for Townend.

