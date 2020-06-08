News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Aidan O’Brien's More Beautiful wins first race in Ireland since March

By Alan Magee
Monday, June 08, 2020 - 04:50 PM

Local children watch the first race from outside Naas Racecourse. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy
Local children watch the first race from outside Naas Racecourse. Photo: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

More Beautiful ensured Aidan O’Brien got off to a winning start as Irish racing resumed at Naas on Monday.

The Ballydoyle handler claimed Sunday’s Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket with Love, and More Beautiful was a similarly impressive winner of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden – the first race staged in Ireland following the coronavirus shutdown.

Seamie Heffernan was always to the fore on More Beautiful, who boasts an excellent pedigree as a daughter of War Front out of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe.

More Beautiful was clearly in control with two furlongs to run and she stretched away in the closing stages to triumph by a very cosy three and a half lengths from Roses Blue.

Betfair immediately made More Beautiful the 7-2 favourite for the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot on Saturday week.

More Beautiful, ridden by Seamus Heffernan, comes home to win ahead of Roses Blue, ridden by Shane Foley. Photo: INPHO/Caroline Norris
More Beautiful, ridden by Seamus Heffernan, comes home to win ahead of Roses Blue, ridden by Shane Foley. Photo: INPHO/Caroline Norris

Hefferan said: “She’s a War Front and every one of them have a lot of ability. She couldn’t have done it any easier and I liked what I felt today.”

Lucky Vega denied O’Brien and Heffernan a quickfire double as he outpointed 4-6 favourite Lippizaner in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF (C & G) Maiden.

Lippizaner was the only runner with previous experience and it looked as though he would register his first win as he assumed command in the six-furlong heat.

However, Lucky Vega proved too strong up the rail and was half a length in front at the line, with Alex D staying on for third.

Winning trainer Jessica Harrington is not permitted on track as the coronavirus protocols employed by Horse Racing Ireland preclude over 70s attending meetings.

Social distancing in the parade ring before the first race. Photo: INPHO/Caroline Norris
Social distancing in the parade ring before the first race. Photo: INPHO/Caroline Norris

Her daughter Kate was on hand and said: “You would have to be happy with him. He never came off the bridle at home and Shane (Foley) said he was very green throughout the race.

“He was on the grass once or twice at home, but that was it and they were only steady bits.

“We thought he was a nice horse and it’s great to see him do it on the track. He showed a great attitude in the finish and he’s only going to improve.

“Mum will talk to the owner and see what he wants to do. He’s a big horse and I’d say he’s only 80 per cent there.”

Foley made it a double as Parkers Hill finished with a flourish to land the second division of the Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Handicap.

The first division had gone the way of Nordic Passage (14-1), who shrugged off the burden of top-weight to claim a three-and-three-quarter-length verdict in the hands of Donagh O’Connor.

The winning rider said: “He carried me through the race beautifully – I hit the front too soon, but I got carried there. He’s a horse with loads of ability and has his problems.

“The last day in Dundalk he was too free with me and we said we’d step back in distance. He floated on the ground and he only had one race before on grass.

“He’s unexposed on the turf and we are really looking forward to him now.”

Of the protocols being enforced on course, O’Connor added: “All the procedures here at the racecourse are going very smooth and it’s all working perfectly. We are just delighted to be back and long may it last.”

More on this topic

Joseph O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anywayJoseph O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anyway

Ruby Walsh: Connections need to get the tactics right on PinatuboRuby Walsh: Connections need to get the tactics right on Pinatubo

Over half of Irish horse racing fixtures lost to coronavirus lockdown will be savedOver half of Irish horse racing fixtures lost to coronavirus lockdown will be saved

Naas confident it can lead successful return of horse racing in IrelandNaas confident it can lead successful return of horse racing in Ireland


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Horse Racing

More in this Section

O’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protectionO’Donovan: Players like Clifford need protection

Michael Moynihan: Examining the Ring taleMichael Moynihan: Examining the Ring tale

O'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anywayO'Brien: A lot of the protocols would have been happening in racing yards anyway

UK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The AthleticUK football journalist of the year on writing columns, deadline panic, and why he didn’t join The Athletic


Lifestyle

A look behind the scenes of a Cork fashion journalist features among tonight's top tips.Monday TV highlights: Behind the scenes with Cork's Samantha Barry and a classic romance

Katie Wright asks skincare experts for advice on how to deal with a sudden outbreak of spots.5 reasons why you might be getting acne during lockdown

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »