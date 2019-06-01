Aidan O'Brien's Anthony Van Dyck paints winning picture in Epsom Derby

Anthony Van Dyck provided Aidan O'Brien with a record-equalling seventh victory in the Investec Derby at Epsom.

Eighteen years on from his first triumph in the premier Classic with Galileo, the CoTipperary trainer saddled no less than seven of the 13 runners, with the previously unbeaten Sir Dragonet heading the market at 11-4 after being supplemented earlier in the week.

Anthony Van Dyck - a three-time winner as a two-year-old - earned his shot at Derby glory with an impressive comeback victory in the Lingfield Derby Trial three weeks ago and was also prominent in the betting at 13-2, following support in the minutes leading up to the race.

Seamie Heffernan's mount raced in mid-division for much of the way, and still had more horses ahead of him than behind inside the final quarter-mile

What an absolute thriller! Anthony Van Dyck is your winner of the #EpsomDerby pic.twitter.com/y7R4fkXlqk — BetAmerica (@BetAmerica) June 1, 2019

Sir Dragonet and Madhmoon - trained by the 86-year-old Kevin Prendergast - were disputing the lead racing inside the final furlong, but Anthony Dan Dyck darted up the inside of the pair and galloped on strongly against the far rail.

Madhmoon boxed on for second to deny O'Brien a clean sweep, with another Ballydoyle inmate in Japan flying home to finish third, ahead of his stable companions Broome and Sir Dragonet in fourth and fifth respectively.

O'Brien said: "It's incredible. I'm so delighted for everyone and privileged to be part of the team.

"The lads (John Magnier, Michael Tabor and Derrick Smith) put so much in and everyone who works in Ballydoyle and Coolmore - all the way along. There's so many people, from the ground up to the riders, that I'd like to thank.

I wasn't sure (if he would win), they were all there with a chance and I knew Kevin's horse was there (Madhmoon) and I knew he'd be in top shape and he's a very good horse.

"We were just hoping and so delighted to be involved at that part of the race."

He added: "Seamus had been placed so many times and has worked for us for so long - he's such a special fellow. He's always been a world-class rider and I'm so delighted for him."

🏆 2001 - Galileo 🏆 2002 - High Chaparral 🏆 2012 - Camelot 🏆 2013 - Ruler of the World 🏆 2014 - Australia 🏆 2017 - Wings of Eagles 🏆 2019 - Anthony Van Dyke Aidan O'Brien equals Robert Robson, John Porter & Fred Darling record having trained 7 #EpsomDerby winners!! pic.twitter.com/ottHKU03Iu June 1, 2019

Heffernan said: "I was following Ryan (Moore, on Sir Dragonet), who I thought was the biggest danger. It was a big ask for Sir Dragonet on his just his third run, but mine had danced every dance.

"I've been around plenty of Derby winners, I rode his father in a trial and won it. It means a lot to win it.

I'm always confident riding for Aidan. Anything can happen, it doesn't matter whether they are favourite or a big price - he trains them all for the big day.

"I haven't had to take a pull going down to the two pole and wait for a run in a long time - I was confident I was going to get plenty of money."

PA & Digital Desk