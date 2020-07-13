News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Aidan and Donnacha O’Brien banned from race meetings for two weeks

By Press Association
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 07:13 PM

Trainers Donnacha and Aidan O'Brien walk the track ahead of the Derby at The Curragh. Healy Racing Photo

Trainers Aidan and Donnacha O’Brien have been fined €2,500 each and prohibited from attending Irish race meetings for two weeks for failing to enter the Curragh through the health screening area at a meeting last month.

The pair were found to have breached coronavirus health screening protocols at the County Kildare course on June 12, which was Irish 2,000 Guineas day during the week racing resumed in Ireland. The matter was heard by the referrals panel of the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board on Monday.

A tweet from the IHRB read: “At a referral hearing of Aidan O’Brien (Trainer) & Donnacha O’Brien (Trainer) following a referral from The Curragh on 12/06/20 both trainers were fined €2,500 & prohibited from attending a racecourse for 2 weeks for failing to enter The Curragh through the health screening area.” 

IHRB press officer Niall Cronin said: “We noted the decision of the referrals committee and the various protocols regarding Covid-19 are very serious.

“It is important that they are strictly adhered to at all times to make sure that racing can continue in a safe manner for everyone involved.”

