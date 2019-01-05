Racing TV covered its first Irish race meetings on Tuesday, Fairyhouse, and Tramore, and one has to say, it was a less than satisfactory start, writes Pat Keane.

While Samcro continues his slide into oblivion, it was, in contrast, encouraging to see a real return to form by Footpad at Leopardstown over the Christmas.

It was always going to be a tough opening day for the channel. They had four British meetings to cover as well, including iconic Cheltenham.

So drawing any hard and fast conclusions, based on limited evidence, is not fair. Nevertheless there were worrying initial signs that the fears of many in this country may well be realised.