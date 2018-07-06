Putting woes halt Rory McIlroy momentum at Irish Open

If Rory McIlroy can find some answers to the putting problems on Ballyliffin’s greens then Dubai Duty Free Irish Open leader Ryan Fox may begin to feel some heat today.

The tournament host and 2016 champion will start his second round at 8.20am trailing the New Zealander by three after an opening two-under-par 70 that he described as decent but not great.

To transform his game from the former to the latter in his next 18 holes and throw down the gauntlet to Fox ahead of the leader’s afternoon round, McIlroy will have to address the seven missed putts from inside 10ft that led to a 32-putt round on the Glashedy Links.

The Irishman will not be the only contender looking to breath down the Kiwi’s neck today with compatriot and fellow multiple major winner Padraig Harrington in a seven-man group just a shot off the pace following four-under 68s on a glorious opening day in Donegal as the sunshine showcased all the natural beauty a tourist board could wish for during a global golfing telecast.

Among that chasing pack are Englishmen Robert Rock, the 2009 Irish Open runner-up, Lee Westwood, and former Masters champion Danny Willett, all of them basking in welcome returns to form.

For McIlroy, though, there were a few clouds amid the brightness in his opening round.

“It was a decent round. It definitely could have been better,” said the world number eight. “But you know, I guess I have to take the positives. I hit the ball much better from tee to green than I have done the last couple of weeks. I felt more comfortable out there with my swing, which only bodes well for not just this week but obviously what’s coming down the road. Just need to get a few more putts to drop. That would be good.”

McIlroy, 29, admitted he was not confident with putter in hand, but said: “That can change. I feel like I started it on my line for the most part. Some days it just doesn’t go in. I held some good putts. I held a couple of good ones, pars. I held one on 12, but I’ll need more over the next few days to have a chance.”

The sharpness of his ball-striking, following a productive, 75-minute range session with coach Michael Bannon on Wednesday evening, is currently outweighing his putting frustrations but the four-time major winner knows improvements will have to be made if he is to regain the title from reigning champion Jon Rahm, whose title defence got off to a fractious start with a two-over 74.

“Look, I’m not walking away from this round satisfied but I’m very happy with one part of my game and not very happy with the other,” said McIlroy.

“I guess the positives outweigh the negatives at this point and hopefully if I can just chip away at those negatives over the next few days I’ll be happy.”

One of those minuses was his inability to figure out Ballyliffin’s putting surfaces.

“Just the lines. This is the first time I’ve putted links greens in a while and they are much more subtle than the greens we play in the States.

“It’s just one obvious slope usually most of the time in the States, where here, you can have a 20ft putt and you have maybe four subtle slopes, so just trying to, I guess, commit to a line and maybe I’m reading too much into it, but yeah, I just need to commit to the lines that I’m choosing and just try to make a good stroke.”

McIlroy will be looking to make a fast start to his second round this morning and bridge that three-stroke gap to Fox’s five-under-par 18-hole lead but he said: “If you get out of position here, the fairway bunkers are deep.

“I keep stressing about putting the ball in play off the tee. If you keep doing that, the course is very playable, but if you start to miss left and right, with the way the wispy rough is; you can start to get flyers and you don’t get control of your golf ball and you can’t spin it with these firm greens. It’s hard to get it close to the hole.

I can see why the leading score is only five under par but if I can drive the ball like the way I did today over the next three days, I’ll have a good chance.

Fox, the 31-year-old son of legendary All Black fly-half Grant Fox, had spoken before the tournament about the importance of hitting Ballyliffin’s narrow fairways but despite his opening 67, he admitted that was not necessarily the case during his pace-setting round.

“Actually, I don’t think I did. I hit driver a lot, and there’s a lot of patches of (downtrodden) rough, and hacking sand wedge or lob-wedge out of there, netting a 7-iron out of the fairway; the greens are so firm,” said Fox.

“I drove it nice. I think I probably only hit five or six fairways (of the Glashedy Links’ 15), but missed them in the right places and hit a lot of good drives that just ran through fairways and gave myself a lot of chances.

“As I said, it’s sometimes a bit easier hacking a lob-wedge out of the rough than it is 7-iron out of the fairways with some of the contours and the firmness. I did it really nicely today.”